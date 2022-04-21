The Indians are back!
The boys’ volleyball team representing Indian River High School has served notice that they are once again a force in the crowded race for the 2022 DIAA boys’ volleyball state championship.
The Green & Gold made a bold statement by defeating the previously unbeaten Cape Henlopen Vikings, 3-0, in Lewes on Wednesday, April 13.
“When we are healthy, we’re definitely a contender,” said assistant coach Jay Clark, referring to the return from injury of senior middle hitter Jonathan Atkins. The veteran mentor led the team in the absence of head coach Jim Barnes, who was in Phoenix, Ariz., to watch his older son, IR alum Michael Barnes, compete in the National College Club Volleyball Championship Tournament.
“That’s the first time we’ve been close to being fully healthy,” said Clark. “Players who’ve had health issues are getting better.”
The 5-2 Indians headed into spring-break week after rebounding with victories over Sussex Academy and the 8-1 Vikings. IR recovered nicely after suffering their first two-game losing streak (to Delaware Military Academy and Wilmington Charter) in the four-year program’s history.
At Cape Henlopen, the Indians took advantage of unforced errors committed by the Vikings, who had previously not lost a set in 2022. The Indians outscored their hosts by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-19.
Seniors Carson Barnes (the younger son of Coach Barnes) notched 20 kills, while Gustavo Rivera contributed 25 assists and seven digs. Junior Caleb Galbreath chipped in with eight kills, while Atkins returned to the lineup with seven digs. Senior Jimmy Osman also contributed six digs for the victors.
Indian River captured the DIAA state championship in 2019. They also reached the semifinals their inaugural season of 2018, and again in 2021.
The Indians are ranked fifth in the state, behind first-place DMA (9-0), Salesianum (9-0), Cape Henlopen (8-1) and Wilmington Charter (6-2).
Indian River will finish the 2022 regular season at home (Senior Night) against Brandywine (6-3) before hitting the road to face 5-4 Smyrna, Conrad and Salesianum.
UD’s Michael Barnes competing on the college club-level
The elder son of Coach Barnes, Michael Barnes, is a junior at the University of Delaware. He was a major player for Indian River’s 2019 DIAA state champion team.
Michael Barnes and the Blue Hens “competed in the highest divisions” at the club volleyball tournament, said Coach Barnes. “They had fun but only won one match. It’s quite the spectacle, as there are hundreds of teams that go to this tournament,” which includes both men’s and women’s teams.
“It’s been great that our sons have taken us across the country, and even the world, to watch them play a high level of volleyball,” Coach Barnes added. “We’ve really enjoyed the ride.”