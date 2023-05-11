Seven new records were set as the Indian River High School girls’ and boys’ track-and-field teams each defeated Early College and Sussex Academy in their regular-season finales on Thursday, May 4.
Junior Brynn Crandell set a new 800-meter event with her time of 2 minutes, 29.9 seconds. She also reset her 1,600-meter event record time with a 5 minute, 8 second effort, and duplicated that feat in the 3,200-meter event with a time of 10 minutes and 54 seconds.
The girls finished the regular season with a 6-1 record after defeating Early College 114-23 and Sussex Academy 89-57.
The boys’ team record-setters included seniors Cole Brickman in the 110-meter hurdle event with a time of 14.6 seconds and Ashton Stephens in the 100-meter event with a time of 10.5 seconds.
Freshman Darnell Stokes also set a new school record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.2 seconds. And the 4x200 meter relay team of freshman Weston Werner, sophomore Jayvion Chandler, Stokes and Stephens reset their previous record with a time of 1 minute and 34.4 seconds.
The boys’ team finished with a perfect 7-0 record to capture the Henlopen Conference Southern Division championship after defeating Early College 135-6 and Sussex Academy 84.5-61.5.