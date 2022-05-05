The Indian River boys’ tennis team swept four matches in their busiest week of the regular season. The Indians have now won five straight and eight of their last nine, improving their regular-season record to 10-2 as they headed into the Henlopen Conference Championship competition.
Against Sussex Central on Tuesday, May 3, the Indians triumphed 3-2. In singles competition, seniors Matt Engel (6-0, 6-0) and Dane Shuart (6-2, 6-4) were victorious, while the doubles tandem of juniors Nolan Vasil and Owen Andahazy captured a 7-2 tiebreaker to win the third set, 7-6.
The Indians began the week with a 5-0 victory over host Polytech on Wednesday, April 27, and a 4-1 triumph over Dover. The Indians followed that up by defeating host Lake Forest, 4-1 on Monday, May 2.
Against Polytech and Dover, the Indians’ singles competitors swept their rivals. Senior Chris Sichina and Engel each won in straight sets, and sophomore Caleb Rodgers and Shuart each posted one victory.
“Against both Polytech and Dover, our singles seniors were overwhelming yet again,” said head coach Neil Beahan. “Windy conditions make it hard to place ground strokes, but these gentlemen were so consistent and experienced that it hardly mattered. More to their credit is that they remained focused despite the conditions and executed at a high level.”
In doubles competition, senior Anthony DiGiralamo and Rodgers won both of their matches, while Vasil and Phomsouvanh split their two matches.
“Against Polytech, both doubles teams had very competitive matches,” said Beahan. “Nolan Vasil has been very solid in our second doubles team, playing with his third different partner this year due to absences. He has demonstrated an improved serve and a very good backhand. Both he and Anthony Digirolamo have had to take on new partners and direct them around the court in mid-point. That’s asking a lot for relatively new players, but they were up to the task. Alan Phomsouvanh, who filled in capably all week, is a beginner but has good foot speed and is very receptive to coaching.”
Beahan noted that both doubles matches against Polytech featured some terrific rallies and quick exchanges at the net.
“The matches were competitive and all players from both teams clearly enjoyed the level of play and sportsmanship. The doubles teams played well again against Dover, with the first team winning convincingly and the second losing a tiebreaker.
The match against Dover was preceded by Senior Day activities. Sichina (a four-year starter), Shuart (3.5-year starter), Engel (three-year starter) and DiGirolamo (one-year starter) were each honored.
Against Lake Forest, singles standouts Sichina, Shuart and Engal each won. The doubles tandem of Vasil and Andahazy was also victorious. DiGirolamo and Rodgers were defeated by their Spartans’ rivals.
For the regular season, singles competitors Engel and Shuart are each 10-1, while teammate Sichina is 7-3 and Rodgers is 1-0. The doubles duo of juniors Owen Andahazy and Nolan Vasil is 6-4, senior Anthony DiGirolamo and sophomore Caleb Rodgers are 4-5, DiGirolomo and Phomsouvanh are 1-0, while Rodgers-Hernandez and Vasil-Phomsouvanh are each 1-1, and Andahazy-Hernandez and Vasil-Rodgers are each 0-1.