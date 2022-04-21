The Indian River High School boys’ tennis team headed into spring break week after having its three-match winning streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to visiting Caesar Rodney on Wednesday, April 13.
The lone IR victory was posted by senior Dane Shuart (6-4, 6-3), while fellow singles seniors Chris Sochina (6-1,6-0) and Matt Engel were defeated. Engel won his first match 6-3 before falling in the second, 6-2, and losing the tiebreaker, 10-2.
“Our top singles player wasn’t able to find inroads to attack, and his opponent did an outstanding job with his ground stroke placement,” said head coach Neil Beahan of Sochina after his team’s record fell to 5-2. “Matt Engel won the first set but wasn’t able to match ground strokes after that. And Dane was able to win by moving his opponent around the court until he created an opening for an easy net out-away, which he does very well.”
In doubles play, the Indians’ duos of junior Nolan Vasil and sophomore Caleb Rodgers (6-1, 6-0) and junior Owen Andahazy and sophomore Xavier Hernandez (6-0, 6-0) were defeated by the 8-1 Riders.
“Both of our doubles teams were beaten soundly,” said Beahan. “We anticipated a tough match,” he said, and the student-athletes “ used the day to learn. Our doubles players are very much beginner players, and they were facing opponents with between four and six years of professional tennis instruction. With that in mind, we tried to get as many points as possible while also noting the advanced players’ tendencies while going down-the-line, lobbing or poaching.”
For the season, singles competitor Engel and Shuart are each 6-1, while teammate Sochina is 5-2. The doubles duo of juniors Owen Andahazy and Nolan Vasil are 2-4, senior Anthony DiGirolamo and sophomore Caleb Rodgers are 2-3, while Rodgers-Hernandez, Andahazy-Hernandez and Vasil-Rodgers are each 0-1.