The Indian River High boys’ tennis team won for the fourth time in their last five matches, 5-0 over The Salisbury School on Tuesday, April 26.
Seniors Chris Sichina and Dane Shuart each won by 6-0 and 6-0, while senior Matt Engel was awarded a forfeit victory. “Chris and Dane each looked sharp despite (last week’s Spring Break),” said head coach Neil Beahan. “They were both successful at placing ground strokes well and dictating play. These were solid wins with each player incorporating more ‘chip and charge’ into their net play. This (tactic) is rounding out their skill sets as we prepare for the rest of the season.”
In doubles play, the team of juniors Owen Andahazy and Nolan Vasil won by 6-0 and 6-1, and a new pairing of senior Anthony DiGirolomo and sophomore Alan Phomsouvanh won by 6-0 and 6-0.
“I switched doubles teams due to personnel, putting Owen and Nolan as my number one team — they had been number two all season,” said Beahan. “And I paired Anthony with Alan, a first-time starter. Nolan and Owen really incorporated a lot of our practice strategies into this match and it paid off well for them. They are a very natural pairing and they communicate well with each other between points.
“Anthony and Alan were pairing for the first time,” Beahan added. “Alan’s serves and ground strokes have shown steady improvement and Anthony’s experience helped keep Alan in the right position throughout the match. Anthony has really improved his court awareness (as well as that of his opponents’) and is using the alleys to his advantage. It’s terrific to see the team mates cheer for each other and show consistent improvement all around.”
For the season, singles competitor Engel and Shuart are each 7-1, while teammate Sichina is 6-2. The doubles duo of juniors Owen Andahazy and Nolan Vasil are 3-4, senior Anthony DiGirolamo and sophomore Caleb Rodgers are 2-3, DiGirolomo and Phomsouvanh are 1-0, while Rodgers-Hernandez, Andahazy-Hernandez and Vasil-Rodgers are each 0-1.
IR girls’ tennis wins to snap three-game losing streak
The IR girls’ tennis squad snapped a three-game losing streak with their 5-0 triumph over The Salisbury School on Tuesday, April 26. “We had great performances throughout the lineup today,” said head coach Greg Hockman.
In singles play, juniors Scarlett Dunn (6-3, 6-2) and Mya MacDonald (6-0, 6-1), and senior Lia Diakos (6-0, 6-0) each won in straight sets as Indian River evenened its season record at 4-4.
In doubles play, sophomore Isabell Wisniewski and senior Ava Tomlinson won by scores of 6-0, 6-1, while sophomore Kylie Courtney and junior Yessica Benavides were victorious by scores of 6-2 and 6-0.
For the season, singles competitor Scarlett Dunn is 4-3, Mya MacDonald and Diakos are each 4-4, and Tomlinson is 0-1. Doubles competitors Tomlinson and Wisniewski are 5-1, Courtney-Benevides are 3-1, Courtney-Zullo are 2-1, and Zullo-Benevides, Deery-Zullo and Tomlinson-Courtney are each 0-1.
IR track team loses
The IR boys’ and girls’ track and field contingent dropped a 94-52 verdict to Lake Forest on Tuesday, April 26.
Indian River junior Chase Sims won the 1600- and 3200-meter events with times of 4:59 and 11:18, respectively.