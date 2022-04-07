The Indian River High School boys’ tennis team captured two of three matches last week, including a 5-0 success over visiting Seaford on Monday, April 4.
Seniors Chris Sichina (6-0, 6-0), Dane Shuart (6-0, 6-0) and Matt Engel (6-0, 6-1) were nearly perfect in shutting down their opponents.
“All three singles athletes played well and had straightforward wins,” said head coach Neil Beahan after his team improved its win-loss record to 3-1 on the season.
In doubles action, the first team of senior Anthony DiGirolamo and sophomore Caleb Rodgers rebounded from a 6-3 loss in the first set to win the second, 7-5, and capture the victory with a 10-3 tiebreaker triumph.
The second duo of junior Owen Andahazy and Nolan Vasil also won, 6-2 and 6-1.
“It was nice to see the first doubles get their first win of the year,” said Beahan. “And the second doubles team is getting more comfortable with competing. In fact, both doubles teams are showing more court awareness, and are using the doubles alleys and improving their serves.”
The Indians dropped a 4-1 verdict at Smyrna on Friday, April 1. Engel was IR’s only winner (7-5 and 6-3), while singles teammates Sichina and Shuart each lost in straight sets, despite playing well in wind gusts of 30 miles an hour.
Both doubles duos also lost their matches, with Andahazy and Vasil dropping 7-6 and 7-6 sets after coming out on the short end of 7-5 tiebreakers in each one.
“As a team, we did not get a high enough percentage of first serves in,” said Beahan. “But our ground strokes were impressive, especially in that wind.”
The Indians began the week with a 4-1 victory at Milford on Wednesday, March 30. In singles play, Sishina (7-6, 6-0), Shuart (6-1, 6-0) and Engel (6-0, 6-0) each won their matches.
“Our two and two singles players” — Shuart and Engel, respectively — “totally dominated and showed improved footwork in the process,” said Beahan. And Sichina, he said, “was methodical and consistent” in the 7-6 tie-breaker, enabling him to win the first set, 7-6. “Chris really elevated his play in his second set victory,” he added of the 6-0 score, “and he was appreciative of being pushed. Chris noted that this experience will pay dividends down the road.”
In doubles action, Vasil and Andahazy combined for a straight sets win, 6-1 and 6-2. The tandem of Rodgers and DiGiralmo lost their competition, 6-4 and 6-4.
Beahan said he felt that both of his doubles teams “showed improvement” over the previous week’s performances. “They both worked to use the entire court when finding the open opportunity,” Beahan noted.