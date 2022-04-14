The Indian River High School boys’ tennis team earned a huge 3-2 victory over host Cape Henlopen on Monday, April 11, to give the 5-1 Green & Gold a two-match sweep for the week and a three-match winning streak.
“This is a big win, because Cape is usually a very solid team, and they were again today,” said head coach Neil Beahan. “Our singles players were beasts today.”
Senior Chris Sichina “played through some distractions and kept his focus in a solid” 6-0, 6-2 win, Beahan added. Undefeated senior “Matt Engel was such a consistent groundstroke player that he simply wore down his opponent. The real hero of the match was Dane Shuart,” another senior, he said.
After Shuart cruised through the first set, he trailed 5-4 in the second set and was behind, 40-0 before rallying to win, 7-5.
“Dane came on very strong to win the final three games and the match for the team,” said Beahan. “His aggressiveness, especially at the net, was very strong, producing frequent finishing volleys.”
Indian River’s doubles duos of sophomores Caleb Rodgers and Xavier Hernandez (6-0, 6-0) and juniors Owen Andahazy and Nolan Vasil (6-0, 6-1) lost their competitions.
“While our doubles teams lost soundly, at least they got to see a high level of doubles play firsthand,” he said of the play by Cape, “which will be something for them to strive for,” said Beahan. “With better weather this week, we can practice some things that these beginner players need to work on, such as when to poach and when, as a team, they should charge the net.”
The Indians defeated visiting Sussex Academy, 3-2, on Friday, April 8.
“Our players showed some rust from multiple days off due to the inclement weather,” said Beahan. “Once they got rolling, our singles players simply wore out their competitors, forcing them to cover the entire court to get any points.” Their opponents, he said, “appeared to get tired and started missing shots.”
Sichina (forfeit), Shuart (6-4, 6-2) and Engel (6-2, 6-2) swept the singles competition to clinch the team victory. In doubles competition, the teams of DiGirolamo-Rodgers (6-3, 2-6, 3-6) and Vasil-Andahazy (7-6, 2-7, 2-6) each captured their first sets before losing their second and third battles.
“Both doubles teams have shown improvement with targeting their ground strokes, but they still need to work on taking advantage when we are serving, and on when to put away a volley,” said Beahan. “We’ll work on these in practice.”
For the season, singles competitor Engel is 6-0, while teammates Sichina and Shuart are each 5-1. The doubles duo of juniors Owen Andahazy and Nolan Vasil is 2-4, senior Anthony DiGirolamo and sophomore Caleb Rodgers is 2-3, and Rodgers-Hernandez is 0-1.