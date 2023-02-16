It has been an impressive performance all season long for the swimmers at Indian River High School. Both the boys and the girls swam their ways to winning records, with the boys earning the Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division championship.
Their wonderful season continued last weekend, when the collective whole of the team posted impressive times up and down the roster that would earn several of them berths in the upcoming DIAA state swimming championship meet at the University of Delaware.
It was also a special season for head coach Colin Crandell, as he was once again named the HAC Boys’ Swimming Coach of the Year.
“I am humbled,” Crandell said of the award. “There are many great coaches in our conference, and there are many people who go unnoticed each year that do just as much as I do. I have a great support staff” he said of assistant coaches Donna Smith and Dana Schaefer. “So although I get credit, there’s a lot of credit that is due to them.
“Also, we have a great parent support system, and a great athletic director,” he said of Todd Fuhrmann. “So it helps when all those pieces are in place. It allows me to just focus on the science of the swimming, which is where I’m most happy.”
Crandell and Schaefer were both left in awe of their swimmers’ performances in the league championships, with several swimmers winning events to help the boys finish third overall and the girls fifth. Combined, the Indians were fourth in the team standings, with 528 points. Cape Henlopen won the boys title, as well as the overall team championship, while Sussex Academy was tops for the girls.
Circling back to the IR performances, the boys’ 200 medley relay team of Evan Peterson, Shane Hall, Themo Rigakos and Alex Arnold were winners with a time of 1:42.51. That same quartet also was victorious in the 200 free relay with a winning time of 1:31.15.
Individually, Rigakos picked up a pair of wins in the 50 free, with a blistering time of :21.64, which was nearly 2 seconds faster than his seed time. He was also a winner in the 100 free smoking the competition in :47.94 — nearly 3 seconds faster than his seed time — and almost 3 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Hall picked up an individual win of his own in the 200 IM, with a time of 2:02.00, which was more than 4 seconds faster than his seed time. He out-touched the second-place finisher by more than a full second. He was also second in the 100 butterfly event, clocking a :53.33 behind Sussex Central’s Breydon Wright (:50.71).
“I was happily amazed,” said Crandell of his boys’ efforts. “I knew they would swim well, but I did not anticipate them dropping [times] like they did. I think 95 percent of our swims were personal bests, so I was overjoyed with that, and honestly pretty shocked. I knew they had it in them, but I wasn’t expecting that kind of drop. So I’m extremely proud of them, and very proud to be coaching them. They make it very fun.”
For the girls, Bella Scharp was sensational in her own right. The IR senior was second in the 200 free with a time of 2:09.37 — more than a second better than her seed time. It was also a new school record for the event. She was also fourth in the 100 freestyle, at :59.64.
“Bella Scharp achieved her goal of being an IR swimming girls’ team record holder, and I cannot be more proud of her,” Schaefer said of her senior co-captain. “All I could do was cheer and scream to celebrate her. There are few things as gratifying for a coach as erasing the previous record and writing in the new record. I am so happy that I get to write Bella’s time into the record sheet. What this girl did is an Indian River-specific inspiration.
“Bella learned how to improve her stroke to become as efficient as possible at getting through the water. Then she added strength and focus in the training that pushed her and pushed her. She learned that swimming so hard to the point of failure to hit fast practice times is worth the risk. Then, coming back for more the next day is the formula that made her faster. But this is not that unusual.
“All the IR girls train this way, thanks to Colin Crandell’s workout program. Actually, that’s what every year-round swimmer is doing in training, and the fastest swimmers — especially those training for club teams, including the Makos and local YMCAs — do this in multiple hours of practice a day. Except Bella isn’t a year-round club swimmer. She’s an IR swimmer only in the winter and an ocean lifeguard for the Bethany Beach Patrol in the summers. And, unlike the club swimmers she raced on Saturday, Bella and her teammates have only about half the pool time. Bella throws herself into IR swimming 100 percent, and she is now a record holder.”
Scharp was joined by Jordan Gonzales, Brynn Crandell and Leila Hernandez in swimming to a fifth-place finish in the 200 free relay, with a time of 1:51.42 — more than 2 seconds faster than their seed time. That same foursome also came in fifth place in the 400 free relay event, with a time of 4:08.85 — nearly 6 seconds faster than their seed time.
“Likewise, Jordan Gonzalez followed the same training model since her freshman year at IR,” Schaefer continued, referencing Scharp. “She used to swim for the Sea Colony Sharks team when she was younger, but now she is only a winter swimmer at IR. Jordan used to stress over the hardest practice sets with the fastest paces when she was in her first couple of years on the team, but she saw the seniors of years gone by who followed the program and had success, so she decided to believe in what the IR program makes possible.
“Jordan was anxious this season, too, about whether her times would become fast enough to meet her personal goals. She was hundredths of a second away from her goal in the 50-yard freestyle and tenths of a second away in the 100-yard backstroke. Well, on Saturday she didn’t have to worry about that anymore.
“We got to celebrate Jordan achieving the status of entering the state swim tournament in every one of her favorite events — all three relays, the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. She flew past the backstroke cut time by almost 2 seconds. I had been holding my breath, and praying and hoping. And when I saw her time, I was just so relieved. My demeanor wasn’t my normal jumping up and down for the occasion, because I just had to exhale and savor the moment.
“She achieved what we coaches had believed she could do for years. I was — and still am — relieved that Jordan is a believer in her abilities, too. I am so proud of Jordan for her own success story. She is another true inspiration for all the girls who wonder if they could ever be as good as they hope to be.”
Coach Schaefer said she was beyond thrilled with all of her girls’ efforts and wanted to make special mention on a number of them.
“The moment just for Jordan was short-lived, because I was amazed in the next moment that Heather Smyth also made the state backstroke cut time a few lanes over. Heather is another girl who has been swimming for years and overcoming a myriad of bewildering circumstances to finally achieve her success. Man, am I glad she’s excited to go to the state competition for her own individual achievement.”
“Leila Hernandez has been this year’s secret weapon for IR, and she competed with prowess on Saturday, hitting a fast enough time in the 100 freestyle to earn herself another spot at the state tournament in addition to the 50 freestyle. This girl is unstoppable. She has the efficient stroke, she maximizes her strength, and she applies her focus in her races when her competitiveness becomes her afterburner. By the way, the best parts about Leila are her humility and wonderful personality. Leila also used to swim for the Sussex County club based at Howard T. Ennis years ago, but only returned to swimming this year.”
“Brynn Crandell charged her way to another state tournament entry, this time for the 200 freestyle, in addition to the 500 freestyle. What a fantastic swim that one was. It was everything she had been working for this year. Her dedication and intensity are as evident in practice as they are in her races. To see her push her pace in that race to achieve this new personal record gave me goosebumps.”
“Amina Adkins dropping 11 seconds for a new personal best time in 100 backstroke. She was so excited to be able to compete in the conference meet. After dropping a whole minute off her time in this event since last year, I made the coaching decision to invite her. I know this experience will reap rewards for the whole team next year when Amina’s a senior.”
“Brynn, Jordan and Leila each dropping about a second in their 100 freestyle legs of the 400 freestyle relay, with Bella Scharp anchoring in barely less than a minute herself.”
“Lilah Hanley plunging ahead half a second faster than her 50 breaststroke time in her leg of the 200 medley relay, and a full second faster than her 100 breaststroke best time this year. I loved seeing how hungry she was to hit her best time in her favorite stroke.”
“Addison Jerns shredding 3 whole seconds off of her 100 freestyle time. That was such a fantastic time for the strong second-year swimmer.”
“Elly Moore threw herself into every stroke to have a huge day with the following achievements: churning through the water half a second faster in her 50 butterfly portion of the 200 medley relay; again speeding almost 2 seconds faster in 100 butterfly; and going almost 3.5 seconds faster than her previous best 100 breaststroke time. Even after all of this, Elly was ready for more time drops. I think we both wish the season could go longer just to see what more she could do. What a great girl.”
“Julia Moran had an exciting 200 freestyle time that was almost 4 seconds faster than her previous best. I am so privileged to work with such a coachable swimmer. We both were elated that her stroke technique, her flip turn speed, and her focus resulted in her new best 500 freestyle time. She has come so far this year.”
“Ella Peterson saw what the IR training program, plus her own willpower, can do when she swam almost 4 seconds faster to hit a personal best time in the 200 individual medley. You’d never know that this was an event that used to fill her with trepidation. She is truly an overcomer. I can’t wait to see what Ella chooses to succeed in next season.”
“Our other teammates, Sara Labarias, Allie Lewis and Kassidy Berhornar, also achieved tremendous growth this season by applying themselves to the IR program and swimming races that were too intimidating to most. Sara and Allie dropped tens of seconds in the 100 butterfly event over the season. I’m thrilled that the fortitude coming from these quiet leaders was a positive example to the whole team. Kassidy is the total utility swimmer for the team. I cannot state my gratitude enough for her versatility and flexibility. Kassidy was the only swimmer to race in every single event over the course of the whole season. That is an astounding achievement. She will walk in next season, pick her specialty, and utterly master it.”
“Our state tournament swimmers owe as much to their teammates for a joyous, successful season as they owe to themselves. We’ll miss the rest of their teammates, but we look forward to setting examples for them to follow.”
IRHS state-qualifying swimmers
Boys’
Xander Arnold — 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 free relay, 100 breast
Gabe Clark — 50 free, 400 free relay
Quinn Gonzalez — 500 free, 400 free relay
Gavin Harrell — 100 fly, 400 free relay
Logan Dawson — 100 free, 400 free relay
Max Forrey — 50 free, 100 free
Shane Hall — 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 free relay, 100 breast
Evan Peterson — 200 medley, 200 free relay, 100 back, 100 fly
Themo Rigakos — 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay
Girls’
Bella Scharp — 200 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay
Jordan Gonzalez — 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 back, 400 free relay
Brynn Crandell — 200 free, 500 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay
Heather Smyth — 200 medley relay, 100 back
Elly Moore — 200 medley relay
Lilah Hanley — 200 medley relay
Leila Hernandez — 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay