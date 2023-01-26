He sometimes must fight the battle within.
On some days, he doesn’t feel like going to swim practice. He doesn’t want to put himself through his in-pool paces.
On other days, he feels like staying home and avoiding lifting weights. He’d rather not grunt and groan and sweat as he hoists the unforgiving tonnage.
But Indian River High School standout boys’ swimmer Shane Hall knows better.
The senior individual and relay-event competitor realizes that every one of his opponents throughout the conference and the state are practicing in the water, and lifting out of the drink.
It enables him to win his internal battle.
Simply stated, it is not in Shane Hall’s DNA to miss practice.
Within 15 minutes, the 5-foot-11 student-athlete for the Indian River High School boys’ swim team is en route to his training session in or out of the pool.
“The key to success in swimming for me is my mental state and discipline,” Hall said recently. “Those days,” when he doesn’t feel like working out, he said, “are the ones that I force myself to go. There are so many talented swimmers, but they don’t have the discipline and consistency” to practice effectively. “In the sport of swimming, discipline and consistency will beat talent every single time.”
Hall, who has committed to study and swim at Salisbury University as an exercise science major, specializes in middle-distance events. His main individual events are the 200-yard freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and 100-yard butterfly. He also performs in relay events as a part of talented foursomes.
“One of the best attributes that Shane brings to our program is his ability to swim every race with strength,” said IR swimming head coach Colin Crandell. “He’s a jack-of-all-trades in the sport. He has provided me with versatility in my lineup and provided me with strength in all relay events. I wish I had more like him.
“Shane has always been a talented swimmer,” Crandell added. “He has made the state championship meet since he was a freshman” — three times in all — “and has vied for top three in the conference each year that he’s competed. With each season on the team, I’ve watched his confidence grow, as well as his leadership.”
Last year, at the conference swim meet on Feb. 12, Hall placed third in the 200-yard freestyle and was second in the 100 butterfly event. He also swam a leg for the Indians’ third-place 200 freestyle relay quartet, with Finn Bellistri, Alex Arnold and Max Forrey. In the DIAA state meet on Feb. 22 and 26, Hall was 11th in the 200 freestyle event. He also helped the 200 freestyle relay quartet — which also included Forrey, Arnold and Bellistri — record an eighth-place finish. That same foursome finished 14th in the 400 freestyle relay.
This season, through competition on Jan. 20, Hall continues to be a consistent winner in helping the Indians build a 5-1-1 record, in the hope of winning the conference Southern Division title. He recently won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.82 and helped two relay teams win and contribute crucial points in a hard-fought 85-85 tie against Caesar Rodney on Jan. 13.
In the season-opening 109-60 victory over Polytech on Dec. 6, Hall won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, breaking a nine-year-old record in the latter event that was previously held by Merrick Kovatch (IRHS Class of 2014).
A challenging, difficult
sport to master
Hall readily admits that the sport of competitive swimming can be challenging and difficult to master.
“It is extremely challenging to set your own story of success in Indian River swimming,” said Hall, who was born in Salisbury and currently resides in Selbyville. “There have been so many great swimmers in the past whom I look up to — swimmers like Will Douds and Declan Burke, who broke their own records, also provided amazing leadership through their actions.”
Hall has evolved into that level of a role model for the IR boys’ swim squad.
“At the meets and in practice, I strive to help out all of my teammates,” he said. “This sport is all mental, and you need to have a confident attitude to swim well. I have seen examples of this a million times. I remind my teammates to trust in themselves and not back down from competition.”
Hall insists that his leadership is merely a byproduct of what has been instilled in him by his swim and cross-country coach, Crandell.
“I wouldn’t even just call him my coach, but also my boss, friend, family and homeroom teacher,” Hall said enthusiastically. “I have known Colin for almost my entire life. Our families get together and hang out. He is my lieutenant” when Hall serves as a lifeguard at the Middlesex Beach Patrol. “So he is in a lot of aspects of my life.
“I give all credit to Colin for my mentality in the sport of swimming,” Hall added. “During my freshman year on the IR swim team, I was not confident in my racing, and I looked at the seniors like Will Douds who were confident and didn’t understand. Now that I’m a senior, Colin has changed my attitude. He has taught me to be confident and just have fun. This attitude has brought major success to my swimming career.”
Hall is also appreciative of his parents’ support “for what they’ve done for me in swimming. After my junior year, I decided I wanted to swim in college,” said Hall. “But I needed to take the next step. Joining a club team would help me achieve that goal,” but that process requires “a lot of commitment and time. My parents supported me in swimming year ’round and helped me stay on track.”
The most exciting part of the swim season is fast approaching, said Hall.
“The most exciting aspect of swimming is the postseason,” he noted of the team, referring to the Henlopen Conference and DIAA state meets, to be held in February. “You finally get to taper, suit up, perform fast and put all of your training to the test. Something about touching that wall and getting a time you never thought would be possible is the best feeling in this world.”