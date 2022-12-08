Senior Themo Rigakos beat the state cut of 2:25.49 in the 200 yard individual medley as the Indian River High School boys’ swim team recorded a 109-60 victory over Polytech at the Sussex Academy swimming complex Tuesday night, Dec. 6, in Georgetown.
Beating the state cut is achieved by swimming faster than the qualifying time required to enter the state swimming tournament in February.
Rigakos also performed in the 50-yard freestyle (23.8 lead-off relay) and the 100 freestyle (53.3 lead-off relay).
Senior teammate Shane Hall won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, breaking a nine-year old record previously held by Merrick Kovatch (IRHS Class of 2014) in the latter event.
Indians’ senior Evan Peterson also beat the state cut in the 100-yard backstroke.
“This was a great start for our first meet,” said assistant coach Dana Schaefer. “Our swimmers achieved a number of personal bests en route to the win. They each had a great attitude and a great approach that helped us win the meet.”