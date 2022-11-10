It’s showdown time.
The Indian River High School boys’ soccer student-athletes who compiled an impressive 12-1-2 regular-season mark have begun preparing for the postseason journey.
It is a trek they hope will result in three victories, and the school’s fourth Division II state soccer title in a decade. The games become much more competitive, every move is magnified, and the stakes have never been higher, as this year’s team hopes to join those from 2013, 2015 and 2020 atop the Indian River High School trophy case.
The Indians earned a first-round bye after capturing their 16th Henlopen Conference Southern Division title, then defeating Cape Henlopen 4-1 at Milford High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, to win their ninth conference flag.
“Our team had a fantastic regular season,” said first-year head coach Brandt Mais after the Indians captured their first conference championship since 2016. “We also set a new school record for most consecutive shutouts,” with eight, “and went undefeated in Southern Division competition,” with a 5-0-1 division record for the season. “And our only loss was to a very good Wilmington Charter team that is consistently one of the best Division I teams in the state of Delaware,” he added of the 4-1 loss on Friday, Oct. 21.
After serving as longtime head coach Steve Kilby’s lead assistant for 14 seasons, Mais was promoted to bench boss following his mentor’s departure for an assistant coach position at Cape Henlopen High School, where Kilby’s son is the head coach.
“Honestly, it’s been pretty surreal,” said the 36-year-old Mais, a soccer player at and graduate of Indian River High School and Flagler College (St. Augustine, Fla.). “Not having Kilby as part of the program is still hard to believe. He had been the head coach for many years here, and he proudly built this amazing program into the soccer powerhouse it is today. It was definitely an adjustment for everyone not having him around, but we still talk regularly, which helps me out.”
Mais insists that his athletes’ leadership qualities are a big part of the Green & Gold’s soccer success.
“We have a great team full of leaders, which definitely has made my job easier,” said Mais. “During the beginning of pre-season, the players set our team goals and expectations. We have continued to work hard to stay on track with our team expectations, knowing they will lead to accomplishing our desired goals. As of today, we have achieved every goal attainable, including the Southern Division and Henlopen Conference title. I couldn’t be more pleased about this group of players. Again, it still feels unreal.”
The coach has been particularly surprised, he said, by two of his players.
“There are a few players who really stepped up for the team this year,” said Mais. “We all knew that Kai Kelley was going to be good,” he said of the sophomore goalkeeper, “but we had no idea he’d be setting the program’s new consecutive-shutout record. We are so proud of his season.
Senior forward Connor Bird “is another player who really rose to the occasion, by scoring 11 goals,” added Mais of the mark that is just one less than goal scoring leader Jordan Illian. “He has consistently scored when we needed the goals. He also may have scored the goal of the season, an impressive volley from distance at Cape Henlopen,” on Oct. 18, that Mais said rivals Illian’s ESPN “Sportscenter” Top 10 goal.
The biggest disappointment of the season, in the coach’s eyes, “was a drop in form toward the end of the regular season. A few games were closer than they should have been, and we stopped shutting teams out,” he said. “But, give credit to our team, because we kept grinding out results, working hard and staying positive, even when things weren’t going our way. Due to our strong mentality, we enter the playoffs with confidence.”
The Indians hope to avoid a repeat of last season’s brief playoff appearance. After earning a first-round bye in 2021, the Indians dropped a 3-1 verdict to visiting Henlopen Southern Division rival Delmar in the state quarterfinals.
“This year, we’re making sure to avoid looking too far ahead,” said Mais. “We want to stay focused on the task at hand.”
The Indians again earned a first-round bye and were set to host a quarter final showdown this Saturday night at home, beginning at 6 p.m., against the winner of the Woodbridge-Conrad opening-round match that was set to be played Wednesday, Nov. 9, (after Coastal Point press time). “We are feeling very confident, but we’re making sure to not look too far ahead and stay focused on the task at hand,” said Mais.
“Our strong mentality is the key to our success,” he continued. “At the beginning of pre-season, the players set the expectation of being focused, competitive, positive and playing together. When we play and train with this mindset, our team can accomplish anything. We also encourage our team to embrace the challenge of adversity and not be threatened by it. They clearly demonstrated it in the last game, so there is no reason we can’t achieve this as we head into the tournament.”