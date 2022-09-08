The goal is simple and clear.
Another DIAA Division II state championship.
That’s what the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team has in its sights.
Nothing more, and certainly nothing less.
Last year’s 11-4-1 squad had its title run cut short with a 3-1 loss to Henlopen Conference rival Delmar in the quarterfinals.
This year’s team has a new head coach in Brandt Mais and is reloading for a run to the school’s fourth state title in 10 years.
“We are very optimistic about the upcoming season, considering the returning team we have,” said Mais, who replaces longtime head coach Steve Kilby after serving as the former coach’s lead assistant since 2008. “The first week of pre-season, the players set our team’s season goals. Then, we set our expectations and mapped our process to achieve those goals. Honestly, that’s probably the last time we’ll talk about our goals. We’re going to stay focused on our process and live in the moment, one practice and game at a time. If we can do that successfully, then the goals will come.”
The first-year head coach’s optimism is fueled by a “fantastic senior class with tremendous talent, balance and — most important — good character. Our seniors’ leadership is driving the mentality to be positive, focused and competitive,” he said.
The 13-person senior class is led by University of South Carolina verbal commit Jordan Illian.
“Jordan’s stats and college commitment speak volumes about the quality of player he is,” said Mais.
Illian, who is comfortable everywhere on the pitch, enters his senior year at IR with 51 career goals (including a career-high 22 in 2021) and 134 career points (including a career-high 56 in 2021). The multi-talented winger, who earned First-Team All Henlopen and All DIAA honors in 2021, is a proven scorer and playmaker who excels at every facet of soccer.
Illian’s cousin, senior defender and 2021 Honorable Mention All Henlopen Conference awardee Parker Steele, will be critical to the back line, in addition to joining the attack with his excellent passing.
“It’ll be fun to watch Parker,” who dealt four assists in 2021, “and Jordan, who both play on the same side of the field seeking to [collaborate] with one another,” said Mais.
Senior defender/midfielder Roman Keith returns to the soccer fold after taking a year off to concentrate on playing travel baseball.
“Roman has played competitive soccer his entire life,” said Mais. “After his first pre-season scrimmage, you would never have known that he stepped away from soccer his junior year. Roman adds leadership, and is a true athlete and teammate.”
The senior center back duo of Caleb Galbreath and Evan Peterson returns after leading the defense and each earning Second Team All Henlopen Conference honors a year ago. Senior Connor Bird (four goals, 10 points last year) will be the team’s center forward, “a strong force in the air who is also excellent playing with his back to the goal linking with his teammates,” said Mais.
Another senior, defender/midfielder Sam Kerneklian, has made quite an impression on the IR coaching staff during the preseason.
“He moved here from New York during his sophomore year, which put him at a disadvantage, since most of the other athletes have played together at River Soccer Club since they were little kids,” said Mais. “Sam has quickly earned his respect from teammates and coaches due to his work ethic, intensity, technical skill and sheer likeability. Sam wasn’t happy with the lack of playing time last year, so he has clearly put in work over the off-season and stepped up his game. That attitude and tenacity is exactly the type of player we want competing on the field for our soccer program.”
The team’s junior class is also highlighted by talent, intensity and competitiveness. Returning junior starters Shane Caroll (a 2021 Second-Team All Henlopen Conference honoree, with three goals and eight points) and Cole Viers “will be holding down the midfield with their tireless work ethic and selfless play,” said Mais. Junior Luke Viers — Cole’s twin brother, who scored five goals and 11 points in 2021 — “will be a key outside back with his blazing speed to help tighten up the defense and enable our forwards to join the attack.”
Another returning junior is forward Jose Savala, who netted eight goals and accumulated 20 points last season.
The Indians’ sophomore class includes its new starting goalkeeper, Kai Kelley, who saw action in four varsity games a year ago.
“Although Kai is young, he’s more experienced than most [sophomores] after having put in countless offseason training hours, as well as much time with his club team,” said Mais.
Fellow sophomores Leo Chester (three goals and eight points) and Dominc Delaney (five goals and 12 assists) are also two sleepers who share similar stories.
“Both of them are very talented, they play similar winger forward positions, and they earned some playing time last year as freshman,” said Mais. “I can see both of them having breakout seasons as major contributors by scoring goals.”
Sophomore Joseph Cordoba and Junior Yahir Patraca-Carmona could be significant playmakers as attacking center midfielders.
“Our team depth will be our superpower,” said Mais. “There are so many really good players in our program right now. Our bench is as strong as the players on the field, which is a nice luxury to have. Our players on the field can really push themselves as hard as they can, knowing there is a replacement just as good coming off the bench. It also creates a very competitive environment at practice.”
That crucial depth will be provided by senior defender Oswaldo Loyo and juniors Chase Ruley, Angel Mora and Luke Luzier; midfielders Brandon Gonon-Linares (a junior), sophomore Raul Veguillas and freshman Pablo Arias; and forwards Jeremiah Dennis (a junior) and sophomore Brian Cordoba-Ortega.
McCabe, Winter join
coaching staff
Mais has built his coaching staff with Luke McCabe as the varsity assistant and junior varsity bench boss Eric Winter. The brother of IR girls’ soccer standout Brynn McCabe (Class of 2022), Luke McCabe is a 2019 IR graduate who played soccer from 2015 to 2018.
“I’ve known Luke since the beginning of his playing at River Soccer, and it was clear from a very young age that he would be an excellent coach,” said Mais. “He was a leader on the field and had a strong tactical understanding of the game. Luke’s insight and ability to work players has been a key to our successful preseason.
“Eric’s education, background and passion for the game is clear in his coaching. Our program is fortunate to have such a balanced coaching staff of youth and experience dedicated to making our players better.
“The biggest change is not having Kilby around,” Mais added, referring to his longtime mentor, who is now teaching in the Sussex Consortium at Cape Henlopen and assisting his son, Vikings’ soccer head coach Patrick Kilby.
“It’s still an adjustment. I’ve been working with Steve since 2008, and before that he was my coach. During those years, we worked side by side, and I’ve been fortunate enough to learn so much from him. Indian River Soccer is an amazing program, and we plan to continue carrying on with that tradition” of winning.
Jose Labarias (junior varsity head coach) and Johnny Cuellar (goalkeeper coach) will return as important members of the Indians’ boys’ soccer coaching staff.
The Indians open their 2022 season on the road this Friday, Sept. 9, with a 3:45 p.m. non-conference game at Newark Charter.