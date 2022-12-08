Indian River successfully dialed up its long-distance shooting game to win its 2022-2023 boys’ basketball season-opener.
Senior swingman Brendon Bradford erupted for a game-high 20 points to lead the Indians past visiting Worcester Prep, 64-47, last Friday night, Dec. 2.
Senior teammates Jamie Bender (five 3-point lasers) and Jamaal Jones each added 15 points to help IR build leads of 21-6 after the opening quarter and 39-21 at intermission. Sophomore point guard Jace Jarmin added 10 points for the Indians (1-0), who relied primarily on a mid- to long-range shooting attack.
“This was a great way for us to start our season,” said IR boys’ basketball head coach Devin Mann. “I felt like that was a pretty solid Worcester Prep team [with] strong, smart athletes. We got off to a hot start and had a great first half. I was extremely happy with how Jamaal started the game, scoring the first six points and getting settled in” as a member of the team, he said of first-year team member Jamaal Jones. “He will be a key for us this year.”
The Fighting Mallards from Berlin, Md., closed the gap to an 11-point deficit after three quarters, 47-36. Senior forward Jack Gardner led Worcester Prep (0-2) with 15 points, while sophomore point guard Michael Depalma added 10.
The Indians’ defense tightened in the fourth quarter to squelch an attempted rally by the visitors.
“In the second [half], I think the boys were comfortable with having a lead, and they took their foot off the gas,” said Mann. “We’ve learned how to win games, and now we need to learn how to dominate the opponents whom we should.” Brendon Bradford struggled from beyond the 3-point arc, Mann said, “but he was able to lead us in scoring by settling into the middle of their zone and consistently knocking down mid-range shots. In the second half, we started slow but had a solid fourth quarter” to finish strong.
The Green & Gold was set to Arcadia (Va.) High School for another non-conference matchup on Thursday, Dec. 8. They will begin their Henlopen Conference campaign by hosting Early College at DSU on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a 6:30 p.m. opening tip.