Head coach David Spencer could not contain his happiness.
Senior attack Max Forrey scored five goals and junior goalie Wyatt Snyder earned his first win of the season to lead visiting Indian River past lacrosse power Smyrna, 11-6, on Thursday, April 6.
“This was a game that we had circled on the calendar, along with a few others,” said Spencer after his team improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in Henlopen Conference competition. “Smyrna is recognized as one of the top public-school teams in the state. We knew that we had the talent to compete with them, but we also knew that it was going to take a complete 48-minute game with us playing well. And we did exactly that.”
The Indians’ defense turned in a stellar performance against the Eagles. “Our assistant coach in charge of defense, Shane Forrey, was ready and decisive with his play calling,” said Spencer. “We were able to limit their offensive opportunities and did a great job clearing the ball out of our defensive zone. That gave the offense some scoring opportunities.
“We also knew from watching film that they try to score in the transition game,” Spencer added. “They have big, fast players and we needed to stay on the field and outrun them. That part of our game worked very well. They only had one or two goals in transition.”
Senior Evan Peterson chipped in with two goals and three assists, while senior Vincent Onorato added a pair of goals and an assist.
“Smyrna had a tough time stopping Max Forrey, and they were getting frustrated,” said Spencer. “We knew that once they switched their defense to a shutoff of Max, our other guys had to step up, and they did. I’m very proud of my guys on offense, including Blake Brightman, Evan, Aidan Binko, Cole Veirs, Nicolas Knight and Vincent. They all played well when it mattered the most. This was one of the biggest wins that we’ve ever had in our program.”