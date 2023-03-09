Add one more student-athlete to the “commit parade” at Indian River High School.
Senior lacrosse standout Dennis Norwood has joined the growing list of Green & Gold student-athletes who have signed commitments to study and compete in college sports beginning this fall. Norwood made his commitment official at the school’s gymnasium on Thursday, March 2, as coaches, teammates, close friends and family members joined the celebration.
Here is the compelling story of Norwood’s hard work and success that have enabled him to be a college student athlete.
Hometown: Dagsboro
College you are committing to: Eastern University
School and location: Eastern University is a private Christian institution located in St. Davids, Pa., (with additional locations in Philadelphia and Harrisburg). The Eagles are NCAA Division III members who compete in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC).
What sport are you committing for? Men’s lacrosse
Player specifics: The 5-foot-9 lacrosse defender shoots right-handed. He also played football for the Indians.
Names of coaches who recruited you: Head coach Kevin Wallace and assistant coach Colin Piper.
Please describe your contact and relationship with the college’s coaches: “Coach Piper gave me a tour of the campus. As a former student-athlete, he provided me with his personal perspective on what Eastern University is, and that helped give me a better view of the school. When I met Coach Wallace, he was very open and honest with me. It was easy to make a connection with him, and I liked the atmosphere he created.”
What subject will you major in? Biology
Please describe the emotions you are feeling about your commitment. “I am very excited about my commitment. I felt very stressed leading up to the decision, delaying much of the process and unsure if I wanted to even play at the next level. But after visiting the school and meeting with the coaches, I knew this is where I wanted to be. It felt like a weight was taken off my shoulders, and the hardest part was finally over.”
What about this school appeals to you? “The school itself is in a great area and close to many other schools. In 20 minutes, I can hop onto a train and arrive in Philadelphia. It is a smaller school, but really spread out, so I am not stuck in one building for all my classes. By the time I graduate, they should also have new athletic facilities, which will be great.”
Please describe the support you’ve received from IR coaches, Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann, the administration, etc.: “The support from everyone is incredible. All my coaches have always supported me when it came to the sport of lacrosse. They have taught me so much and given me the motivation to play at the next level. Todd has always been very helpful and supportive throughout my high school career. And the school administration has been very supportive throughout my athletic career.”
Please describe the support you’ve received from your parents and family: “My family has been very supportive of my decision to pursue lacrosse at the next level. Even at a time when I was not sure if I wanted to play, they gave me the push to follow that dream. Since I started playing lacrosse in high school and missing my freshman season due to COVID-19, they were very proud of how far I have grown in the sport, and how much further I can go.”
What are your goals: “For my senior season, I hope to win the Henlopen Conference Southern Division title and surpass the 11-4 won-lost record that we achieved in 2021. I hope to graduate from college with a four-year degree while enjoying college life and really making a name for myself on the lacrosse field at Eastern University. I’m not fully sure what I want to do in the future. but I know my experience at college will help me determine what my career path will be.”
Extra Points: “If it weren’t for the lacrosse team and the hard work we all put forth on the field, it’s doubtful I would be playing at the next level. I appreciate my fellow lacrosse teammate and best friend Max Forrey, who will also play lacrosse at Eastern University. I am very excited, because I know we will both be having fun, as well as pushing each other every day.”