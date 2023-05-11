The IRHS boys’ lacrosse team split a pair of games during the last week. Their record as of mid-week was 9-4 overall and 9-1 in Henlopen Conference play.
They were set to finish their 2023 regular season with Southern Division showdowns at Delmar on Thursday, May 11, (after Coastal Point press time) and against visiting Woodbridge on Senior Recognition Day this Saturday, May 13, beginning at 1 p.m. The Indians are 4-0 in Southern Division play.
Caesar Rodney 19, Indian River 2
The Indians suffered their first conference setback at Caesar Rodney on Tuesday, May 9. Seniors Max Forrey and Blake Brightman each scored for Indian River.
Forrey’s goal increased his career total to 174 as he takes aim at 2017 graduate George Martin’s school record of 178. The boys’ lacrosse program began competing on the varsity level during the 2013 spring season.
Sophomore goalkeeper Logan Dawson made six saves for the Indians.
Indian River 13, St. Georges Tech 4
The explosive duo of senior attacks Vinnie Onorato and Forrey had each contributed five goals to defeat host St. Georges Tech on Thursday, May 4. Onorato’s quintet tied his single-game career high for markers. Junior goalkeeper Wyatt Snyder made 17 saves.