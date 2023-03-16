The talent is there.
As a result, the 2023 Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse team is confident that they will return to the DIAA state playoffs, which they reached in 2019 and 2021.
Head coach Dave Spencer is anticipating outstanding play from his returning seniors, particularly attackmen Blake Brightman, who tallied 22 goals a year ago, and Eastern University commit Max Forrey, who exploded for 76 goals and nearly 100 points in 2022.
Forrey also became only the third player in IR boys’ lacrosse history to surpass the 100-career-goal milestone, joining George Martin (Class of 2017, 178 career goals) and William “Cole” Josetti (Class of 2018, 153 career goals). Forrey enters the 2023 season with 121 career goals.
The Indians’ midfield also appears to be solid with the return of senior Evan Peterson, the team’s second leading scorer, with 32 points and 17 goals, and juniors and twin brothers Luke and Cole Viers.
Seniors Dennis Norwood, another Eastern University commit, and Harold Toomey will team with sophomore Luke Hitchens to handle the defensive duties for the Indians.
In the faceoff circle, senior Bryce Rickabaugh will battle to provide IR with frequent possession. And in the goal, sophomore Logan Dawson, a sophomore, and junior Wyatt Snyder will share the netminding duties.
Spencer said there are several potential sleepers in junior defender Bodhi Sharpe and sophomore midfielder Aidan Binko. In addition, promising varsity newcomers include junior defender Bryce Johnson, and attackmen Vincent Onorato, a senior, and junior Nicolas Knight
“This team has been a hard-working group from Day 1, and their growth has been fun to watch,” said Spencer. “They care about each other but still hold each other accountable to the standards that we expect here at Indian River.”
“It will be fun to watch their growth,” Spencer added. “We have the expectation of making the state tournament every year, and the players work hard to achieve that goal. We’re looking forward to this season with great interest.”
Spencer is adding assistant Vincent Colombo to a coaching staff that includes assistants Shane Forrey, Jim Dietch, Stephen Moore and Aerian Curcio.
“Coach Colombo will be working mainly with our goalies,” said Spencer. “However, he has a lot of coaching experience, and we know that his contributions will be invaluable in all areas as we continue to grow the Indian River High lacrosse program.”
The head coach said he is extremely thankful for the ongoing support from the Indian River lacrosse community.
“Our coaches want to thank the families, friends and community for supporting Indian River lacrosse,” Spencer said. “It’s nice to know that we have so much provided to us with regard to fund raising, fan participation, donations and overall acknowledgement of our players. We look forward to seeing them at our games.”
The Green & Gold begins the season with a 5 p.m. opening faceoff on Friday, March 24, against visiting Henlopen Conference Southern Division rival Sussex Academy.