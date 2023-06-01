Don’t let the final two scores fool you.
The 2023 Indian River High boys’ lacrosse season was a resounding success. The team won 11 of its 15 regular-season games, tying a single-season school record for triumphs.
Most impressive was the squad’s ability to recover from a disheartening 16-14 early-season loss to visiting Caravel Academy and win six straight games, en route to the program’s first outright Henlopen Conference Southern Division championship. The 2017 Indians’ team shared the title with Milford, which won the tiebreaker and played in the conference championship game.
In addition to reaching the postseason for the third time in four years of competition, the Indians helped senior attack Max Forrey become IR’s new career-goal scoring leader with 185, surpassing 2017 graduate George Martin’s 178 markers.
The Indians also snapped a four-game losing streak against Sussex Academy, sweeping the Seahawks and division foes Delmar and Woodbridge in each of their two-game series.
For an encore, head coach Dave Spencer — supported by an astute staff — earned his first conference Coach of the Year citation.
Then came the lacrosse postseason that pits Division II, or smaller schools, against the Division I behemoths. There are no multi-division tournaments, like there are for football, boys’ and girls’ soccer and several other sports. A multi-division tourney structure would give smaller schools, such as Indian River, a better chance to win a state crown. But in a single-tournament system, IR’s 10-year-old lacrosse program is no match for one that is celebrating its 50-year anniversary, nor for a perennial title competitor. Since 2013, either Cape Henlopen or Salesianum have won the boys’ lacrosse state title.
That would help explain the Indians’ losses by lopsided scores of 23-2 in the conference regular-season title game and 24-1 in the DIAA opening round playoff game, respectively.
The Vikings, who began this week at 16-3 heading into the state semifinals on Wednesday, May 30, play the game as if they invented it. Against the Indians, Cape easily made two long, accurate passes to advance the ball from behind their own net and deep into the opponent’s defensive zone.
Once there, they patiently worked the ball around the perimeter, looking for shooting lanes or a teammate moving into one.
Small wonder that head coach Geoff Shupard’s Vikings scored at least 20 goals en route to 12 lopsided victories during the 2023 regular season and playoffs.
“With a student body of just under 1,200 students, it’s tough for us to match up against some of the bigger schools that we face,” said IR’s Spencer. “I would love to explore an expansion of boys’ high school lacrosse into different divisions. That would give some of the smaller schools a chance to earn better recognition in the state. It’s definitely a conversation worth having.
“That said, we ran into an outstanding Cape Henlopen team with whom we did not match up well against in either game,” added Spencer. “They have an extremely talented roster, and it showed us where we need to get to be competitive on their level.
“We ended this season with disappointment, but also with a great deal of optimism that we are recognized throughout the state as a competitive lacrosse team. We look forward to next season with great anticipation.”
Spencer also thanked the school’s boys’ lacrosse community members “for being supportive and friendly to our program. We appreciate every consideration,” he concluded.