The first moments of the post-game experience were bittersweet.
Dave Spencer learned that he had earned the 2023 Henlopen Conference Coach of the Year award — his first such honor as head coach of the Indians River High School boys’ lacrosse team.
News of the impressive honor was delivered via the Cape Henlopen High School Legends Field public address system last Saturday, May 20. It followed the Indians’ 23-2 loss to the Vikings in the conference-championship showdown, and preceded the presentation of the conference title and Southern Division championship trophies to Cape and IR, respectively.
“While it was painful to lose to Cape Henlopen, it also has to be noted that this was our first-ever conference championship game,” said Spencer after senior attack Max Forrey scored both IR markers, bringing his school record career goal total to 185. “As a coaching staff, we are extremely proud of our boys’ 11-1 record in conference play and 11-5 overall prior to this game. Cape is one of the top programs in the state of Delaware, and this showed us where we are and how much work we need to put in.
“Playing in a conference championship game is one of the steppingstones for our program, that started in 2013,” Spencer added. “We need to play the best teams in order to bring out the best in us. We are extremely proud of our boys’ effort. We came up short this time, but we’ll keep working and we’ll improve.”
The Indians didn’t have long to wait for a barometer of their improvement.
No. 10 seed Indian River was scheduled to return to Lewes on Wednesday, May 24, (after Coastal Point press time) for an opening-round DIAA playoff game at No. 7 seed Cape Henlopen as part of the 16-team tourney. The 13-3 Vikings reached last year’s state championship game before losing to Salesianum.
“While we match up against other opponents better than we do with Cape, we have to play the cards that we’re dealt,” said Spencer. “We will not back down from facing this challenge. We will come into this game with the heart of a lion. It’s tough to beat someone who never gives up. So we’re going to make it tough on Cape Henlopen to beat us. And if they earn that victory, then they deserve it. But we’re Indian River, and when we show up, you know that you’re getting a game.”
Spencer proudly accepted the Henlopen Conference Coach of the Year award with appreciation for his coaching staff and student athletes.
“It is with humility that I accept this award,” he said. “It gives me a great deal of pride and satisfaction that our coaches are acknowledged and recognized as a top staff in the conference. This is a ‘we’ award, not a ‘me’ award. I could not win this honor without the coaches and players that I have. They are every bit as deserving of this award as I am. I feel that we have one of the best coaching staffs in the state.”
Spencer’s staff includes assistant coaches Shane Forrey, Jim Dietsch, Vinny Colombo, Arian Curcio and Stephen Moore.
“Each of us works hard for the common good of the program,” Spencer noted. “None of us cares who gets the credit. When we’re faced with difficult decisions, each man gets a say in how we should proceed, and then we move forward with the best idea. We make sure to prepare our team for every situation that comes up in a lacrosse game. That’s why we’re a good team. I’m proud of our boys, I’m proud of this staff, and I’m proud to be strongly supported by my athletic director, Todd Fuhrmann, and the administration at Indian River High School.”
Spencer took over as head coach in 2018. His 2019 squad compiled an impressive 10-6 mark and reached the postseason. The 2021 playoff team set a new single-season school record of 11 victories. This year’s group has equaled the 11-win mark and reached the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons of competition.