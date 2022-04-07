They didn’t set the high school lacrosse world on its ear. But the Indian River High boys’ team did enough to win three straight games last week, transforming their 0-2 win-loss mark to a much-improved 3-2 record on the young season.
Much work, and much improvement remains, however.
“We played poorly at times and gave up too many easy goals,” said head coach Dave Spencer after his team’s latest “triumph,” a 13-10 decision at Milford on Monday, April 4.
Junior Max Forrey erupted for eight goals, while senior teammate Reece Stone added the other five in an impressive offensive showing for the team’s two leading scorers. Sophomore goalkeeper Wyatt Snyder earned the victory in his third start between the pipes.
The Indians were coming off a 12-3 victory over visiting Woodbridge on Friday, April 1. IR led 1-0 after the first quarter before finding their game, and finished the game with five goals in the fourth period to pull away.
“Our boys played well against Woodbridge, which always has good athletes,” said Spencer. “We were able to run well against them and take control of the game by halftime. We didn’t have very good ground ball play and didn’t shoot very well either, but we were able to make enough good things happen to get the win. We’re still getting better as a team.”
Forrey led the Indians, with four goals and two assists, while Stone added three markers to go with two assists.
In goal, Snyder made 12 saves to earn the victory.
Indian River began the week with a stunning 10-9 come-from-behind victory at Delmar on Wednesday, March 30.
Trailing the Wildcats by 7-4 in the second half, Indian River suddenly hit its stride. Their passes began finding the sticks of teammates, their shots were accurate, their defense nearly airtight as the Green & Gold finished the game with an impressive 6-2 run.
“Playing against Delmar is always tough, since they have such good athletes,” said Spencer. “We know that it’s going to be a physical game when we play them. Unfortunately, we started off slow and let them take control of the game. We weren’t shooting the ball well, and we weren’t playing well on defense. We made some adjustments after halftime and clawed our way back into the game.”
Forrey tallied four goals, while Stone and junior Bennett White added two each. Snyder earned the victory in goal.
“We settled down and made some clutch plays down the stretch,” said Spencer. “We were fortunate to get the win. Even though we made a lot of mistakes, our guys played with spirit, hustle and determination. And I’m proud of them for that.”