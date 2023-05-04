The Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse team snapped its two-game losing streak during the past week. The Indians improved their record to 7-3 overall and 7-0 in Henlopen Conference play.
Indian River 22, Sussex Tech 5
Senior Vinnie Onorato exploded for a career-high five goals and two assists, while sophomore Aiden Binko added a career-best four goals and assist to lift Indian River to a 22-5 boys’ lacrosse victory over visiting conference rival Sussex Tech on Monday, May 1.
Eastern University commit Max Forrey and senior Blake Brightman each tallied three times, while juniors Steven Mayfield and Cole Veirs tallied twice apiece.
Sophomore goalkeeper Logan Dawson made eight saves, improving his record on the season to 6-2.
Worcester Prep 17, Indian River 6
Visiting Worcester Prep had upended the Indians on Wednesday, April 26, in a non-conference game. Seniors Evan Peterson and Onorato each scored two goals. Brightman and Mayfield added a goal each, while Veirs collected three assists. Junior goalkeeper Wyatt Snyder made eight saves.