Nobody enjoys sitting on the edge of their seat.
Especially when their playoff status is up in the air.
But that’s what head coach David Spencer and each of his Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse student-athletes must do after losing last Friday night’s Henlopen Conference South Division showdown to visiting Sussex Academy.
Sometime this weekend, they’ll learn whether they have earned an at-large berth in the 16-team DIAA boys’ lacrosse postseason.
“Friday was a tough loss to a very talented Sussex Academy team,” said Spencer of the May 13 matchup. “We felt like we had the right game plan to take away their strengths and try to maximize ours. Unfortunately, we didn’t quite execute up to our standards and only put up seven goals. It was a great game to be a part of, because you could feel the energy since we had a great home crowd. We were all disappointed because we were so looking forward to the possibility of playing for the conference championship against Cape Henlopen,” the North Division champs.
The Indians’ 12-7 loss left them with a regular-season record of 9-6 and the dreaded feeling that their season has ended.
Two goals by junior Max Forrey and another by senior Reece Stone gave IR a 3-0 lead after one quarter. Forrey added his third of four markers on the night early in the second quarter, for a 4-0 advantage.
But the Seahawks, whose roster is highlighted by several talented and emerging eighth-graders and freshmen, began to get their land legs. They closed the deficit to 4-3 at intermission, then outscored their hosts 9-3 in the second half to win going away.
Forrey finished the regular season with 121 career goals, while Stone has 106 career markers, both behind all-time king George Martin (178, Class of 20-17) and runner-up William “Cole” Josetti (153, Class of 2018). In addition, Forrey’s 76 goals set a new IR single-season mark, breaking the previous record of 70 established by Martin in 2017.
“As far as the playoffs are concerned, we may be finished with our games, but other teams are playing their remaining games” for the regular season, “and we have to let the chips fall,” said Spencer. “Once all of the wins and losses are tallied by the DIAA, the top 16 teams will make the playoffs.
“We feel like we belong in the playoffs with the best teams in the state because of how hard the coaches and players worked this year and how good we are,” added Spencer “The goal every year is the same. To win the South, play for the conference championship and make the playoffs. Anything less than this is disappointing for Indian River lacrosse.”
Indians fall to Riders, 19-10
The Indians were outplayed and defeated by visiting Caesar Rodney on Wednesday, May 11, by a 19-10 score. The setback prevented IR from tying their school single-season record of 11 victories, achieved during the 2021 regular season.
“Caesar Rodney is a very tough opponent for us, a very disciplined program with organized play,” said Spencer. “Unfortunately, we don’t have as much experience as they do, and it showed in this game. We were having trouble with our clears and some bad defensive breakdowns, which gave them multiple scoring opportunities on each possession. We can’t be doing that. We want to be at the next level, and we have to be more consistent to do so.”
The Indians fell behind early, but Stone and Forrey each scored to tie the game at 3-3.
But the Riders answered with four goals, to take a 7-3 lead after one quarter. Caesar Rodney led 11-5 at intermission before a 5-1 run put the game out of reach, 16-6, heading into the final quarter.
“I am proud of how hard we played throughout the game,” said Spencer. “Losses tell you more about your team than wins do. So we’ll learn from this, study our film and get better. It’s what we have to do in order to reach that next level. We’ve come a long way, and we’ve worked very hard, but there’s still more to do. And our guys are eager and hungry, so we’ll get there.”