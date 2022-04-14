The return bus ride from Newark back to Dagsboro was significantly upbeat early this week, despite a tough setback for the Indians at Caravel Academy.
The Indian River High School student athletes and coaching staff remained optimistic about their season, despite having their three-game winning streak snapped.
“I’m proud of our guys for being down that big,” head coach Dave Spencer said of the 13-5 score at halftime, “and fighting back to get close.”
The Indians’ fell to 3-3 on the season with the 18-10 setback on Monday, April 11.
“We know that in order to be competitive, we’re going to have to have good showings against good competition. Caravel is a good team that’s having a good season. For us to have a strong showing is a good confidence boost for us.
“It was a very physical matchup and we felt like we matched up well,” added Spencer. “We talked about not being ‘bus-fatigued’ for the game and to have our legs under us at game time, since it’s such a long ride up to Newark.
Despite the fatigue awareness, the Indians fell behind by 7-1 in the opening quarter.
“We weren’t playing well, or playing very fast, and they were doing just that,” said Spencer. “And even though they led at halftime, we knew with our adjustments and the team’s fighting spirit, we were still in the game.”
The Indians confirmed that feeling of hope by taking control of the game and closing the deficit to 14-10 with three consecutive goals in the second half.
“The momentum was on our side but, try as we might, there were a few too many mistakes later in the fourth quarter. We gave up a few easy goals that became the difference in this game.”
Junior Max Forrey contributed seven goals and an assist, while senior Reece Stone added two goals and a helper.
“We’ll continue to get better and chase our goal of winning the conference and making the state playoffs,” Spencer concluded.