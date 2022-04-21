Midterm grades are reflecting progress.
That was the message from Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse head coach Dave Spencer after his team headed into spring break week with a convincing 20-10 victory over visiting Lake Forest on Wednesday, April 13.
“For the first time this season, we felt like we were in control of the game from start to finish,” said Spencer after the Indians improved to 4-3, having recording their fourth triumph in the last five outings. “We won a lot of one-on-one matchups.
“This is the way that we need to play every game moving forward,” Spencer added. “In our first five games, we were good. In our next five matches, we need to be better.” And in the last three games, he said, “We need to be at our best to [contend] for the [Henlopen Conference] championship and make the state playoffs. At this point, we are very proud of how hard the team has worked to get to this point.”
Junior Max Forrey led the offense with a single-game career-high nine goals and an assist. Senior Reece Stone tied a single-game career-high with seven markers, to go with two helpers. Junior Blake Brightman chipped in with a pair of goals.
The IR offense erupted from the game’s outset, taking a 12-6 lead into halftime.
The game plan for the IR players “was to play fast, keep the ball moving” and force Lake Forest “to keep up with us,” said Spencer. “We had a great start, offensively, to put them back on their heels and, by halftime, we doubled up on them.”
The Indians added four goals in both the third and fourth quarters to win going away. Sophomore goalkeeper Wyatt Snyder made seven saves to earn the victory.