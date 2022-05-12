David Spencer has nothing against the rite of passage known as the high school prom.
But the Indian River High School boys’ head lacrosse coach was quick to lay some of the blame for his team’s lethargic performance this past Monday night at the feet of the May 7 IRHS junior and senior celebration of food, fun, cutting a rug and dressing in formal wear.
The Indians managed to eke out a 12-10 victory over visiting Delmar in a key Henlopen Conference South Division showdown.
“Delmar is a very much improved team from when we played them last” — a 10-9 victory in Delmar on March 30 — said Spencer after the Indians improved to 9-4 with their sixth victory in the last seven outings. “We were worried with the game being on a Monday and the student athletes coming out of the prom this past weekend. We needed the boys to be focused and ready. As much fun as the prom is for the kids, it can be distracting for a young person to handle a delicate balance between fun and business.”
The Indians were scheduled to finish their regular season with home games against Caesar Rodney and Sussex Academy. The winner of the latter matchup will have the inside track to an automatic DIAA playoff bid.
Against an upstart, hard-working Wildcat squad, Indian River built a 7-4 lead right before halftime with goals by juniors Max Forrey, Bennett White and Blake Brightman inside of a minute.
But the Green & Gold struggled mightily throughout the game, particularly when it came to winning loose balls and sustaining offensive pressure. They hardly resembled the team that had averaged more than 20 goals a game in five of its previous six outings.
After Delmar (5-8) took its first lead of the game, 10-9 early in the fourth quarter, senior Reece Stone scored twice, including the eventual game-winner and his 100th career marker, with 3:41 left in regulation. Forrey added an insurance goal a minute later.
Freshman goalkeeper Logan Dawson made five saves to earn the victory.
“Our play was a little sloppy and inconsistent throughout the game,” said Spencer. “And we let them stay in the game with some defensive breakdowns. We want to try to put a team away early, so that we know the outcome of the game before time winds down. The best part was that we found a way to win even when we didn’t play very well. That’s what a good team does. We love the spirit that [our] team has. They are a bunch of fighters and will [battle] tooth and nail until the clock hits zero.”
Indians defeat Lake Forest 19-9
The Indians won for the fifth time in six games with a dominant 19-9 triumph at Lake Forest on Wednesday, May 4. Stone contributed eight goals and two assists, while Forrey added five goals — including his 100th career marker — and Brightman chipped in with four markers. Sophomore goalkeeper Wyatt Snyder made seven saves to earn the win.
“We’ve been playing very well lately, and we knew that we needed to set ourselves up for the finish that we wanted,” said Spencer. “We’re peaking at the right time, and our play has been fast and efficient.
“Lake Forest is a tough [South Division] matchup for us, and they always have good lacrosse players,” the coach added. “We came out and got on the board early to establish control of the game, and it never got away from us. This is the way we want to play. This team has established itself as a hard-nosed, tough, grind-it-out squad. When we show up, we’re ready to play hard.
“I’m very proud of our guys for trusting a system that we, as coaches, know works. Our coaches have done an excellent job preparing the team for where we want to be right now. Setting ourselves up to win the conference has always been our No. 1 goal, since Day 1. Our team has really come together, they really care about each other and hold each other accountable because they know that success comes with a price.”