The Indian River High School boys’ basketball team finished the regular season with two straight victories, and they’re hopeful of being a playoff contender.
They evened their win-loss mark at 10-10 after a gutsy 47-40 victory over visiting Henlopen Conference rival Sussex Central on Tuesday night, Feb. 15. The game was suspended with 7 seconds remaining in regulation, after an altercation.
Indian River now awaits its playoff fate and is hopeful of continuing its season.
“As far as the playoffs go, we gave away a couple of games we should have won. We are forced to sit and wait to see what happens,” said head coach Devin Mann. “We need a few things to go right to possibly sneak in. Honestly, it doesn’t look great, but anything can happen. I’m very proud to have gone 10-10 this season, and am very proud of [how] this team showed its growth and maturity throughout the season.”
Mann credited his team with playing a complete game.
“We were very composed throughout and stayed locked-in mentally,” he said. “I think our senior starting five” — Josh Townsend, Jamie Burns, Tristen Hood, Laron Horsey and Jack Williamson — “showed poise and were very physical. We made things extremely hard for them offensively, and that relieved a lot of pressure off of us.”
Indian River led 9-8 after one quarter and entered the locker room in a 15-15 deadlock. The Green & Gold rallied for 23 points in the third quarter, building a 16-point advantage and leading 38-27 after three.
“I made an adjustment at halftime to start a group with four shooters on the floor, and that turned into a big third quarter offensively,” said Mann. “We opened up a good lead and made things comfortable for ourselves.”
The Indians maintained their lead in the fourth quarter as junior Jamie Bender connected on a pair of three-pointers and finished with 11 points. Junior Brenden Bradford led the victors with 16 points.
Sussex Central rallied in the fourth quarter, but IR prevailed with tough defense.
The Indians gave themselves a chance to finish at .500 with a 63-30 victory at Sussex Academy last Thursday, Feb. 10. Bradford netted a team-high 22 points, while junior Andrew Burns contributed 10 points and six assists. The Green & Gold jumped out to first-quarter and halftime leads of 16-4 and 29-9, respectively.