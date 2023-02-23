Brendon Bradford would not be denied.
Nor would his teammates.
The senior guard and Indian River High School boys’ basketball team’s leading scorer battled through a rival player “face-guarding” him all night long. The Sussex Central offending defender attempted to take Bradford out of IR’s offensive flow by exclusively guarding Bradford, moving everywhere he did, and denying the Indians’ most dynamic player any room with which to catch or dribble the ball.
“We were prepared for them to ‘face-guard’ Brendon, and I feel we handled it perfectly,” said Indian River boys’ basketball head coach Devin Mann after Bradford’s game-high 15 points led the visiting Green & Gold to a 55-46 Henlopen Conference victory over the host Sussex Central Golden Knights in the regular-season finale on Monday, Feb. 20. “Brendon found his way to the rim when we needed to seal the game.”
It was unclear at Coastal Point press time this week whether the Indians’ 15th victory set a single-season record for the team. Online information that is available to the public only goes back to the 2008-2009 season. Boys’ basketball championships in the state of Delaware date back to the 1968-1969 season, and Indian River won consecutive state championships in 1979-1980 and 1980-1981.
“I don’t believe [the 15 victories] are a record,” said Mann. “The teams in the 1980s and 1990s were really good.”
The victory was IR’s 11th triumph in the last 13 games. In addition, their five-game winning streak is the program’s longest since the 2017-2018 team won five consecutive contests. They will attempt to equal the 2013-2014 squad’s six-game win streak in their DIAA state playoff opener on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Mann termed the win “an amazing night. We were excited about the atmosphere and really wanted to feel the energy in the gym as the away team,” he said. “It was important for us to deal with an enthusiastic crowd as a part of our preparation for the playoffs. We came out focused, and we knew there would be an early run since they would feed off of the crowd.”
Indian River (15-5 overall, 10-5 in Henlopen Conference play) trailed the Golden Knights, 15-13 after one quarter before taking the lead for good, 30-24 at halftime and 43-34 after three quarters.
“We talked about [the Golden Knights] going on runs and how to sustain our lead during those times,” said Mann. “Senior guard Andrew Burns [14 points] was huge for us with his timely offense all night, and making some crucial shots in big moments.” Junior forward “Rashad Hopkins played his most complete game of the season. He was huge for us with a double-double,” (14 points and 10 rebounds) against some taller opponents, “who could’ve easily overwhelmed him.”
Senior Jamaal Jones added nine points on a trio of three-point jumpers.
“I am extremely proud of this group!” Mann enthused. “This season has been amazing! We have really taken a leap from last year in terms of offense, team defense, finding ways to rebound and finishing close games. We believe if the game is close, we will win. And that has,” he said, been the case “time and time again this season.”
Senior Jameel Watson led the Golden Knights (10-10 overall and 7-10 in conference competition) with 12 points. Junior Kyle Custis added 11 tallies, and junior Clarence McBride-Allen netted 10.
Indian River 67, Woodbridge 56
The Indians again proved they know how to win hotly-contested games. Despite trailing 14-5 after one quarter, they rallied to take and protect the lead, defeating visiting Woodbridge 67-56 to cap a memorable Senior Appreciation Night on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The victory was IR’s fourth straight and 10th triumph in the last 12 games. The Indians’ 14th win of the season is the program’s most since they finished 14-7 in 2017-2018.
The Green & Gold rediscovered their shooting touch in the second quarter, cutting the Blue Raiders’ lead to 25-24 at intermission and taking the lead for good, 47-37 after three quarters.
Seniors Brendon Bradford and Jamaal Jones each contributed 17 points, while senior Jamison Bender added 14. Bender led the three-point shooting parade by draining four from beyond the arc, while Jones added three treys and Bradford connected for two.
Junior Rashad Hopkins (eight points) and sophomore Jace Jarmon (seven) also contributed significantly for IR.
Senior Ci-Atrick Stones led the Blue Raiders with 15 points, while sophomore Traci Johnson, senior Bruce Mosley and freshman Jabril Neal each contributed 11 markers.
Woodbridge finished the regular season at 9-11 overall and 7-10 in conference competition.