Brendon Bradford has joined the Indian River High School “commit parade.”
IR boys’ basketball’s leading scorer and a First Team All Henlopen Conference honoree, he has committed to study and play on the intercollegiate level at Delaware Valley University.
Bradford signed his commitment form at a brief ceremony at the IRHS gymnasium on Monday morning, May 15.
Bradford led the 2023 Indians with a 20.1 points per game average and helped the Green & Gold compile a 16-6 mark. He also enabled IR to win a DIAA playoff opening-round game against Lake Forest.
Bradford was one of 15 selections to the Gold, or South, boys’ squad by the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association. He put up 15 points and snared four rebounds in the Gold contingent’s 155-150 triumph over the Blue squad on March 18, in the annual Blue-Gold all-star game at Dover High School.
Here is his compelling story about how his dedication and hard work have enabled him to perform at the next level.
Brendon Bradford
Hometown: Selbyville
College you are committing to: Delaware Valley University, a private institution located in Doylestown, Pa. The Aggies are NCAA Division III members who compete in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC).
What sport are you committing to play in college? Men’s basketball
Player specifics: The 6-foot-2 basketball swingman and baseball outfielder shoots and throws right-handed.
Name of coach who recruited you: head coach Muhamadou Kaba.
Please describe your contact and relationship with the college’s coach: “We have talked a lot and are both really excited to work together,” said Bradford.
What subject will you major in? Business management.
Please describe the emotions you are feeling about your commitment. “It’s cool, but this is just the beginning. There is a lot more work to be done.”
What about this school appeals to you? “The coach has a good vibe about him, and I appreciate what he is doing with the program.”
Please describe the support you’ve received from IR coaches, the school’s Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann, the administration, etc.: “I wouldn’t be anywhere without [IR Head Coach Devin] Mann or coach Marques Jones. Both of them have pushed me to levels that I didn’t even think were possible. They have given me confidence and unbelievable advice for not only basketball, but life as well. I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Please describe the support you’ve received from your parents and family: “My family has always had my back. They’ve attended all of my games and have always believed in me.”
What is your career goal? “I just want to work as hard as I possibly can and see where that gets me.”