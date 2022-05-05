By Mike Stern
Staff Reporter
The Indian River boys’ and girls’ track-and-field teams won two of their three meets last week.
The Green & Gold were victorious against Seaford (82-63) and Woodbridge (113-28) in a tri-meet on Friday, April 29, after losing to Lake Forest, 94-52, on Tuesday, April 26.
“Despite coming off a short turnaround, the teams bounced back with strong performances across the board on Friday,” said head coach Bob Hahn.
The boys’ leading point-scorer against Seaford was junior Chase Sims, who amassed 20 by competing on winning 4x800m and 4x400m teams. Sims also individually took first place in the 3200m and 1600m events.
Sims also gained 20 points against Woodbridge in those events. Junior Hayden Hall joined Simms as a 20-point producer against Woodbridge by taking first place in the pole vault, high jump, triple jump and long jump.
The girls’ leading point-scorer against Seaford was junior Bella Scharp, with 20, as a member of the winning 4x800m team. Scharp also took individual victories in the 1600m, 3200m and 800m events.
Scharp also gained 20 points against Woodbridge and finished that meet in a tie with teammates junior Aniyah Blake and freshman Terra Berkheimer. Blake and Berkheimer were members of the winning 4x100m and 4x200m teams. Blake also took first in the 100m and 200m, while Berkheimer won the high jump and triple jump.
In the setback against Lake Forest, “The team’s athletes gained valuable experience competing at the venue that will be hosting the conference meet,” noted Hahn.
The leading scorer for the boys’ team was Hayden Hall, scoring 14 points with a first-place finish in the long jump and second-place finishes in the high jump, triple jump and pole vault. For the girls’ team, the leading scorer was sophomore Brynn Crandell, who earned 10 points for individual wins in the 1600m and 3200m events.
Indian River improved its record to 5-1 with this week’s performance.