The Indian River boys’ and girls’ track team had a good showing at the Henlopen Conference Championship meet last Thursday and Friday, May 12 and 13, respectively, at Lake Forest High School in Felton.
Sophomore Brynn Crandell took first place in the girls’ 3200m and third place in the girls’ 1600m.
For the Green & Gold boys, junior Hayden Hall finished second in the triple jump, while junior Cole Brickman took second in the 110-meter hurdles.
Additional point-scorers for Indian River included freshmen Jayvion Chandler, Jacob Massey and Gavin Harrell, sophomores Caleb Rodgers, Alexander Arnold and Grace Robinson, juniors Cole Donnelly, Ashton Stephens and Chase Sims, and senior Dalton Hall.
“Our boys and girls gained valuable big meet experience as they prepared for the Division II DIAA state championship meet,” said Indians head coach Bob Hahn after the boys finished sixth overall, while the girls were 11th.
The state meet will be held this Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, at Dover High School.