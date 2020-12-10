The Indian River High School field hockey team — like many teams at the start of their respective seasons — had set goals for which they were shooting. They had every intention of getting themselves back to the state championship game that they had played in just one year ago, for the first time in the program’s history.
But the Indians came just two steps short of that ultimate goal, dropping a 2-1 goal to host Archmere Academy last Saturday, Dec. 5, in the DIAA Division II state quarterfinal round. The loss would see the Indians finish their season at 9-5.
“The girls played hard and never gave up,” Indian River head coach Jodi Stone said. “It was a very competitive game … evenly matched. We had a couple of opportunities, but we just couldn’t finish.”
Lindsey Renshaw got the No. 3 seed Auks on the board first, off an assist from Belle Dell’Oso at the 13:43 mark of the first quarter, during a penalty corner sequence that saw her BB of a shot from the top of the circle fly high over Clark and into the cage.
It would stay that way until 2:23 in the second quarter, when IR freshman Macy Blades took a pass from senior Jess Rybicki and fired a shot past Auks goalie Maura Smeader to tie the game.
Dell’Oso broke the tie, with just 10:11 remaining in the game, when she ran down a loose ball along the left side, made some moves along the end line, and sent a shot toward the goal cage, where it appeared to hit something on the way. That something was enough to change its direction as the ball scooted past IR goalie Allyson Clark into the far corner of the cage for what proved to be the game-winner.
The win sent the Auks (12-1) into the DIAA Division II state semifinals for the first time since 2011. They were set to face No. 2 seed Caravel Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
As Stone noted, the Indians had plenty of opportunities throughout the contest but could not cash in on nor convert any of those chances.
Clark played well in her final scholastic game in the cage for IR. She was credited with four saves. Her counterpart, Smeader, made three saves for the win.
Both teams picked up seven penalty corner chances, but the Auks held a slight edge in shots for the game, at 11-10.
Despite the loss, Stone said she was thrilled with the way the season went, especially in light of the fact that the season was always in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a very challenging year, with all the new challenges and protocols in place with COVID,” she admitted. “School days being staggered. Some kids going to school on Monday-Tuesday, while others were there Thursday-Friday. As a coaching staff, our hats go off to the parents, grandparents and players for the way they were able to handle all these new challenges head-on. We really appreciated all of their efforts to work through the pandemic and have a successful, winning season.”
A multiple-time defending champion and the bracket’s top seed, Delmar was set to face Newark Charter on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Sussex Academy in the other semifinal. The winner of both semifinals would play each other on Saturday, Dec. 12, at a site and time still to be determined.
The Indians closed out the season having allowed 32 goals while scoring 32 of their own. Seniors Clark, Morgan McGee, Savannah O’Shields, Drew Szlasa and Rybicki all played the final games of their high school careers. They were all a part of helping to bring IR back among the elite programs in not only the conference but the state as well.
Stone was assisted this season by Molly Chamberlin, Pativa Cathell, Krista Littleton, Allie Whitcraft and Samantha Whelen.