This could be a special baseball season.
The 2023 Indian River High baseball team has enough talent to make a long DIAA post-season playoff run.
“Our coaching staff is very excited about this upcoming season,” said IR baseball head coach Steve Longo. “This group of students features a lot of talent, athleticism and experience.”
The Indians compiled a 14-6 overall record last spring, to earn their second consecutive playoff berth. They defeated Newark Charter in the first round before losing to state runner-up Appoquinimink in the second round.
Four highly-seasoned seniors from that team are returning — outfielder/pitcher Roman Keith, shortstop/pitcher Ben Cordrey, pitcher/infielder Jamie Bender and hard-throwing right-handed ace starter Chance Hocker.
The hard-hitting Keith led last year’s team with a .531 average, 34 hits, 32 RBIs, eight doubles, two homers and 13 walks. The Salisbury University commit’s 22 runs scored ranked second on the team.
Cordrey, another right-handed hitter, led the team with 30 runs scored. The Queens University commit also ranked second with a .448 average, 30 hits, two homers and 28 RBIs.
Hocker was 2-1 in seven starts. In nine total appearances, he crafted a 1.18 earned run average while fanning 65 and walking 22.
Swift-footed sophomore infielder/outfielder Jace Jarmon reached base often while batting .333. He scored 25 runs and stole eight bases while covering plenty of ground in centerfield.
Another second-year man who brings a high baseball IQ and plays outstanding defense is infielder Chase Ruley.
Potential sleepers who could make an immediate impact are senior catcher Ben Murray and sophomore pitcher/outfielder Trey Hill. There are also three freshmen who could make an impact: pitcher/infielder/outfielder Dylan Grise, pitcher Alex Behornar and catcher Richard Wiggins.
“I anticipate a group of boys who are fearless and who won’t back down from any opponent,” said Longo, whose squad opens the season on March 20 when they host Odyssey Charter. “Every time they step between the lines, they will compete to the best of their ability.”
Longo’s coaching staff features assistants Kevin Cordrey and Ethan Long. The trio brings more than 50 years of coaching experience and more than 20 years of playing experience into the Indians’ dugout.