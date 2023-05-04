Head coach Steve Longo’s Indian River High School baseball team displayed an explosive offense that enabled the Green & Gold to sweep their games last week by a combined score of 32-2. The Indians improved their record to 11-2 overall and 6-2 in Henlopen Conference competition.
Indian River 20, St. Andrew’s 0
Salisbury University commit Roman Keith drove in four runs with his second home run of the season and a double, while sophomore Chase Ruley drove in three runs to lead the Indians past visiting St. Andrew’s in a non-conference game on Monday, May 1.
The victory was the Indians’ fifth straight and their seventh in the last eight contests.
Sophomore Jack Cappo, and juniors Aiden Pszczola and Quinn Micciche each drove in two runs as IR collected 15 hits in four innings.
Freshman Alex Behornar and senior Aiden Brewer combined on a 13-strikeout, five-inning one-hitter. Behornar improved his record to 3-0, striking out seven and allowing one hit while walking two. Brewer fanned six hitters in his two innings of work.
Indian River 12 Milford 2
Queens College commit Ben Cordrey and sophomore Trey Hill each slammed their first home run of the season to propel the Indians’ baseball team to their fourth straight victory and their sixth triumph in seven games, winning 12-2 over visiting Milford on Thursday, April 27.
Cordrey circled the bases in the fourth inning to tie the score, 2-2, while Hill went yard in IR’s 10-run fifth inning that wrapped up the verdict. Cordrey finished the game with three RBIs and two hits, including a double, while Hill drove in four runs with his two hits. Seniors Jamison Bender and Ben Murray, along with Ruley, each had two hits to lead a 12-hit Indian River attack.
Relief pitcher Bender improved his record to 2-0 after allowing a hit and walk while striking out two in one and two thirds innings pitched. He came on after Hill allowed three hits and three walks while pitching shutout baseball for two and two thirds inning. Hill also fanned two rival batters.