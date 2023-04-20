Head coach Steve Longo’s Indian River High baseball team split a pair of road games this week, leaving their record at 7-2 overall and 3-2 in Henlopen Conference competition.
Indian River 7, Appoquinimink 6
The Indians staged a dramatic seventh-inning comeback to defeat host Appoquinimink in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday, April 18.
Sophomore Jace Jarmon laced a bases-loaded RBI-single to centerfield that broke a 6-6 tie. Trailing 6-2 entering the seventh, the Green & Gold batted around to produce the game-winning rally.
Senior Chance Hocker ripped a two-run double, and senior Ben Murray and junior Aiden Pszczola were each hit by pitches to chase home runs.
Hocker gave Indian River a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI-single. IR tied the score, 2-2, in the third inning on a run-producing error by the Jaguars.
Freshman Dylan Grise (1-2) earned the victory with a solid four-inning relief appearance. Grise pitched shutout baseball, scattering three hits and striking out one hitter.
Sussex Tech 10, Indian River 5
The Indians battled but were unable to protect a three-run lead in the fifth inning at Henlopen Conference rival Sussex Tech on Thursday, April 13.
The Ravens put up a four-spot in the home half of the fifth frame to take the lead, 6-5. Sean Ely’s base hit on a 1-2 count drove home the go-ahead run for the Ravens. Tech added four insurance markers in the sixth frame.
Adam Warrington knocked in three runs for the Ravens, while Koby Tindley drove in a pair of markers. Zane Adams earned the win in relief of starter Jeremy Vest.
Seniors Ben Cordrey and Roman Keith and Grise each drove in a run to give Indian River a 3-0 first-inning lead. They later increased a 3-2 advantage with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to build a 5-2 lead. Cordrey and Keith each ripped two hits, and Keith drove in a pair of runs. Pszczola also knocked in a run for the Indians.