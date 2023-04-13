Freshman southpaw Alex Behornar earned his second victory of the season with a solid start as Indian River defeated host Wilmington Dickinson, 15-1, on Thursday, April 6.
Behornar (2-0) pitched shutout baseball during his three-inning start, surrendering two scratch hits and striking out five. Senior relief pitcher Aiden Brewer toed the rubber for the fourth and fifth frames.
Sophomore Chase Ruley’s sacrifice fly RBI gave the Indians (6-1 overall, 3-1 Henlopen Conference) a 1-0 lead in the first inning
The Green & Gold exploded for 10 runs in the visitors’ second inning. Ruley, freshman Ricky Wiggins, sophomores Trey Hill and Jace Jarmon, and senior Ben Cordrey each drove in a run during the frame, extending IR’s lead to 11-0.
Freshman Dylan Grise, Jarmon and Hill each contributed multiple safeties to lead a 13-hit attack.
The Indians have outscored their opponents 79-5 in their five victories. Their only blemish thus far was a 6-5 loss at Dover on March 30, in which the Senators won on a two-out, two-run walk-off in the home half of the seventh inning.