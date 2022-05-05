The bats were out in full force for the Indian River High School baseball team this past week in their two road wins, over Milford and St. Andrew’s. Collectively, the Indians mashed 23 hits in scoring 21 runs to improve their 2022 record to 9-4 overall.
Roman Keith was the biggest hitter for the Indians, with a 4-for-5 day at the plate in IR’s 10-1 win over Milford on Friday, April 29. He connected on his third home run of the season on Monday, May 2, in the Indians’ 11-0 shutout win over St. Andrew’s.
“The boys have been playing great baseball all around these past two games,” said IR manager Steve Longo. “They’ve been competing and having a great at-bats. The pitchers are doing their jobs, the defense is making plays, and we’re playing tough baseball as a team.
“I couldn’t say enough about Roman Keith. His leadership and presence on the field is second-to-none. He’s been the most consistent bat in the lineup all year for us. We expect him to continue to compete and lead the way he does.”
For the season, the Indians infielder is leading the way with a .561 batting average that includes 23 hits in his 41 at-bats. Among those hits are three doubles, a triple and a team-best three home runs. He also leads the team in RBI with 23 and is third on the team in runs scored with 13. He is doing it with the glove as well, as he has not committed an error in 14 total chances.
Against Milford, the Indians jumped out early and often before cruising to an easy victory over the Bucs, 10-1. IR would score five runs in the first, three more in the second and a pair in the third, while Milford scored their lone run in the second.
Joshua Townsend got the start for the Indians, allowing three hits and one run over 1.2 innings of work, while striking out one. Chance Hocker came on in relief to pick up the win, covering the final 5.1 innings of the game. He allowed just two hits and struck out 12.
Keith, Vincent Kreiser and Benjamin Cordrey each managed multiple hits for IR. All but one starter collected a hit for the Indians. Kreiser and Cordrey had doubles in the game, while Kreiser also had a team-high three RBIs. Cordrey, Keith and Frank Bunting each scored twice.
Against St. Andrew’s, the Indians scored in all but the first inning for the “mercy rule” win as they banged out 10 hits and took advantage of a pair of St. Andrew’s errors in the process.
Bunting and Chase Ruley had two-hit games for the winners, with Ruley also scoring a run and knocking in another. Keith had two RBIs, as did Trey Hill and Finn Hanley, who had a triple in his lone at-bat. Hanley and Colton Benton scored twice.
Bunting and Colby Willey split the mound duties in this one. Bunting covering the first three innings with four strikeouts while allowing just three hits. Willey followed with two innings of near-perfect relief, surrendering just one hit with a pair of strikeouts.
The Indians will take on Odyssey Charter School on Wednesday, May 4, before a make-up road contest on Thursday, May 5, at Laurel. They will have eight days off after the Laurel game before they play at Newark Charter School on Friday, May 13.
The remaining five games for IR are all important for their post-season chances. At this point, with a 9-4 record, they would need to likely win three out of their five remaining games to safely secure a spot in the DIAA State Championship playoffs.