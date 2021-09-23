After taking the year off in 2020 due to the restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian River Alumni Soccer Reunion is back for 2021, and coming with it will be the induction of both the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes.
The event this year will be hosted by The Loft at Mio Fratello, at 38016 Fenwick Shoals Boulevard, just off Route 54 west of Fenwick Island. It is set for Saturday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 per person. The price includes food, gratuity and non-alcoholic beverages.
“This is a great opportunity for us to recognize our honorees for both this year and last,” said one of the event’s organizers, Chris Conover. “We currently have five great candidates as nominees for this year, and there is still time to nominate other deserving individuals.”
Nominations for consideration to the 2021 Hall of Fame class can be sent to Conover via his Facebook page or by email to irsocceralumni@gmail.com. The deadline for nominations is the end of this month, on Thursday, Sept. 30. Voting will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7, with the 2021 Hall of Fame class being announced on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Full profiles of the new inductees will then be featured in that week’s Coastal Point.
The Class of 2020 features three individuals who had prolific IR careers, whether as players or a coach.
- Neal Barch was the coach at Selbyville Middle School for almost 30 years before retiring last year. He had been a tremendous coach and contributor to the Indian River soccer program, having served as coach at Selbyville Middle School for both the boys’ and girls’ teams. He guided the SMS boys’ team to 11 undefeated seasons during that time, including nine in a row at one point. For the girls, he had similar success, with the last three seasons all being undefeated as well.
- Peter Mais was a four-year starter for the Indians during his time with the green-and-gold, before graduating in 2009. His accolades are among the best ever for a male player in the program. Mais earned first-team All-Henlopen Conference honors all four years on the pitch for the Indians. He was also named Rookie of the Year in 2005.
Mais earned second-team All-State honors in 2006 and first-team All-State honors in both 2007 and 2008. During his senior year, he was named the Most Valuable Player of the annual Blue-Gold Senior All-Star game, which featured seniors from all over the state. He served as the Indians’ captain his senior year, as well as being selected as a Top 10 All-State player.
- Caitlin Forte may very well be the most-decorated and -accomplished player in IR soccer history — among boys and girls. The 2011 graduate was a four-year member of the girls’ program, where she led the teams to four winning seasons and four state tournament berths.
As a freshman, Forte earned second-team All-State honors and first-team All-Henlopen Conference recognition. Over her next three seasons, Forte would garner first-team All-State and All-Conference selections as well.
Tickets for the reunion event can be purchased by contacting Conover as noted above, with the deadline for purchasing tickets being Sunday, Nov. 8. For more information, contact Conover.