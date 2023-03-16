Colton P. Benton, a 2022 Indian River High School graduate, has enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He completed boot camp at Training Center Cape May in October and has since begun his four-year commitment.
Consideration of joining the Coast Guard began when Benton was a senior at IRHS.
“I always thought I would play baseball in college, but at some point in my senior year, I was completely lost on where to go or even how to choose,” said Benton. “I started looking into the military, and the Coast Guard just seemed to be the right fit for me.”
Benton completed his IRHS classwork with a strong willingness to learn and take his skill set to the next level. Benton attributes his work ethic to performing for the IRHS Unified basketball and baseball teams.
“My senior year, I got to play Unified basketball with my cousin Donald Lingo,” said Benton. “It was pretty special, but now he has bragging rights, because he has better stats than me.
“I love baseball and loved everything about playing — especially hitting dongs, or home runs — for every team I’ve played on,” Benton added. “High school baseball was special because I made a lot of good friends, and I felt like the coaches made me a better person.”
Roman Keith, the 2023 IR baseball senior team captain, said he admires Benton for what he meant to last year’s team.
“The spark Colton gave to the team through his voice is unmatchable,” said Keith. “And the charisma he displayed is going to be missed.”
Benton’s accomplishments as an IR student-athlete were impressive. As first-baseman, he committed only one error as a senior and helped the squad record their second consecutive DIAA state playoff appearance. Post-season play with the Unified basketball team enabled him to play on a state finalist team in 2021.
“Playing for IR was the first step to learning how to push myself and be part of a team,” said Benton. “I have learned that making the people around me be the best they can be is just as important as being the best I can be.”
Benton is currently assigned to the USCG Cutter Legare, with a Virginia home port, and patrols seaways from Boston, Mass., to the Caribbean. He recently passed his qualification boards and is on a waiting list for A-school, which provides training to become a boatswain’s mate. He plans to become a maritime enforcement specialist.