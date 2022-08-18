Monday morning, Aug. 15, dawned cool and bright for more than 225 student-athletes as Indian River High School fall sports preseason training began for five sports.
Shouts of encouragement and the enthusiasm of rapid-fire drills and spirited competition added intensity and energy to the beginning of the three-day tryout phase. Once tryouts have been completed, the teams will transition into practice and training to prepare for competition.
Each of the Indians’ autumn sports head coaches shared some of the insight about why their teams are generating so much optimism as they each prepare for an exciting 2022 autumn campaign.
Field hockey
Head coach Molly Chamberlain welcomed 46 student athletes on opening day. That, she said, is “definitely the most I have ever had at Indian River High.” Chamberlin, who is assisted by Fabrea McCray, JV head coach Stephanie Tietmeyer and several volunteers awaiting IR School District board approval, added, “There are 17 freshmen, and they are an extremely athletic group.
“The girls ‘crushed’” the workouts on opening day, added Chamberlain, who has served as an assistant coach for each of the last six seasons. “They were competitive, worked hard, had great attitudes, and the coaches couldn’t be more excited about this season.”
The Indians are looking to rebound from a 5-10 mark in 2021.
Football
Head coach Phil Townsend welcomed 68 players to the gridiron on the first day of practice.
“The first day was a great success, with lots of intensity and energy,” he said. “The guys are excited to begin the season.”
The Indians are coming off an outstanding 2021 campaign in which they became the first Indian River High School football team since 2013 to earn a postseason playoff berth. The 6-5 squad also defeated St. Andrew’s 36-0 in the playoffs, before losing 33-0 to eventual DIAA Class 1A (small school enrollment) state champion Laurel.
Indian River also posted six or more wins in a season for the first time since 2013, put up 30 or more points five times in the same year for the first time since 2012 (seven) and posted three shutouts in the same season for the first time since 2010 (three). The Green & Gold’s student athletes earned 13 spots on the DIAA Class 1A football team.
Townsend is assisted by offensive coordinator Joe Donnelly, offensive and defensive line coaches Dave Grise and Bob Hahn, and assistant mentors Joe Venzia, John Cordeaux, Michael Franchino and Zach Hill.
Boys’ soccer
New head coach Brandt Mais welcomed nearly 60 players to practice and was awaiting the arrival of several additional student athletes.
The longtime lead assistant coach for Steve Kilby (since 2008) was promoted in early July after his mentor left to teach in the Cape Henlopen School District and help his son, Patrick Kilby, coach the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams at Cape Henlopen High School.
“The first-day vibe is always buzzing,” said Mais, who is assisted by Jose Labarias and Johnny Cuellar. “The players were excited to be back together again, anticipating what potential our season has. We have a lot of talent, and with the right mindset, the sky’s the limit for our team.
The Indians finished 11-4-1 last season after losing 3-1 to Delmar in the DIAA playoff quarterfinals.
Cross-country
Head coach Rick Hundley and assistant Colin Crandell welcomed back more than 10 athletes and were anticipating the arrival of several others later in the week.
“Monday was a good morning,” said Crandell, whose boys’ squad finished 7-4 a year ago. “We know we’ll have a full team of girls and boys, but some of the athletes have job responsibilities and can’t attend practice every day” at this point in the preseason. “Although the numbers are good, we know they’ll increase. We have a lot of talent returning, so we have a great deal of optimism for both teams.”
The girls team finished 6-5 last year.
Girls’ volleyball
Head coach Brigid Wolfgang and assistant Jay Clark welcomed 35 athletes into the fold on opening day.
“Thirteen of our returning players are upperclassmen,” said Wolfgang, who begins her second year at the Indians’ helm. “And eight returnees played on last year’s varsity squad.”
“We are excited to see our returning players gel together with and welcome our new and incoming freshman talent,” added Wolfgang. “Our strong group of seniors are bringing a lot of leadership to the team already.”
The Indians finished the 2021 season with a 6-9 won-lost mark.