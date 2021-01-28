The Indian River High School wrestling team split a pair of dual meets last week, keeping their record above the .500 mark in the process.
Head coach Jeff Windish and the gang continue to work hard to prepare during this uncharted season with minimal competitions due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
On Saturday, Jan. 23, the Indians hosted Woodbridge for a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division battle that the Blue Raiders were able to take control of after an early lead by IR. Woodbridge defeated the Indians, 48-28.
Ian Shaubach (120), James Esque (126), and Colin Hudson (132) led the Indians to their early advantage with all three recording pins.
Woodbridge would wind up taking seven of the next eight contests to build an insurmountable lead. The lone win by IR during that stretch came from a 9-1 major decision by Angel Mora Salas at 145.
Senior T.J. Burke was the last win for the Indians to close out the match at 285 when he got the pin in the first period.
“We knew going into Saturday's match, Woodbridge was going to be very solid, and well coached,” Windish said. “On paper, we don't match-up with them, and we were going to need to steal a match or two in order to come away with the win. In a match like that, bonus points are critical; we needed to secure them, and we couldn't give any away. Even in the loss, we did wrestle well in spots, and again our conditioning was definitely a positive.”
Windish was especially happy with the performances at the beginning of the match. “Shuabach, Esque and Hudson all recorded pins, and put us ahead very quickly. Angel (Mora-Salas) came up big with a major decision against a quality opponent. As a 9th grader at 145 pounds, he has shown that he can wrestle at a very high level. T.J. finally got a match, and picked up where he left off last season securing a first period pin.”
The Indians didn’t have much time to dwell on the setback as they were back on the mats on Monday, Jan. 25, in a non-conference tilt against Red Lion Christian Academy. IR took advantage of five forfeits by the Lions en route to the 48-21 decision.
Steven Mayfield (106), Esque (120), Cole Brickman (138), Mora-Salas (145) and Jack Jestice (170) each were winners thanks to the freebies by Red Lion.
Shaubach (126), Cris Alvarado-Cruz (220) and Burke (285) all won their contested matches by pin. Shaubach need just over a minute in his win, while Alvarado-Cruz also got the slap in the first period. Burke needed almost the entire three periods before he worked over RLCA’s Abub Saccoh for the pin at 5:51.
“We picked up a non-conference win that put us back on the right side of .500, bringing us to 3-2 on the season,” Windish assessed. “With the number of forfeits, we knew the match was locked up before we ever wrestled a match, but we were looking at individual matchups in this dual. (Colin) Hudson (132) lost a tough 8-2 decision to a very solid wrestler, but showed a lot of determination. Most importantly, he did not give up bonus points. Cris Cruz came out aggressive, and secured a first period fall, while T.J. Burke built a 10-3 lead before pinning his opponent.”
The Indians were to travel to Delmar on Wednesday, Jan. 27, for another HAC South Division tilt with the Wildcats. Results on that contest can be found on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.