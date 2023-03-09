With a very young team having quite a successful dual-meet season collectively, it was individually where the Indian River High School wrestlers were going to have to show what they were made of against some of the best in the First State.
Last weekend at Cape Henlopen High School, three IR wrestlers took to the mats to do just that, and two of them made it to Day 2 of the showcase, with both able to finish within the Top 8 in their respective brackets.
Angel Mora-Salas and Jayvion Chandler both had their individual seasons come to a close on the absolute final day of the wrestling calendar, and both youngsters were able to claw, scratch and fight their ways to impressive overall showings.
“We were happy to see two of our three qualifiers place in the Top 8 of the state tournament,” IR head coach Jeff Windish said. “Their brackets were all very deep, in terms of talent, and all three of our wrestlers battled and fought in each match.”
For Mora-Salas, an early loss in the 144-pound bracket was not the end of the road for him, as he was able to win a pair of consolation contests to put himself back into the medal picture. He then fell to Delaware Military Academy’s Charles Perrin, to fall into the 7th-place match.
The IR junior was not to be denied in his final match of the season, outlasting Caesar Rodney’s Jaxon Kopp in a 9-7 decision. The win allowed Mora-Salas to finish the 2022-2023 campaign with an overall record of 38-16.
“Angel did a good job of battling back after a tough loss in the first round,” Windish assessed. “He was seeded 8th entering the tournament and ended up finishing in 7th place. Anytime you can beat your seed, you have performed well. Finishing the season with over 30 wins is another great accomplishment for Angel and something I think he is very proud of.”
The Indians’ top wrestler all season long was Chandler, and he was in a loaded field in the 165-pound weight class. Like his teammate, Chandler took an early loss in the first round but was able to battle back through the consolations to get himself into the final day.
A pair of decisions in the first two consolation rounds got Chandler back into the medal hunt, but a setback to Sussex Central’s Jadyn Craig dropped him into the 7th-place match. It was there that he ran into his first-round opponent once again, and, clearly, St. Andrews’ Nick Osbourne had Chandler’s number in this tournament. Osbourne was able to once again catch Chandler and get him onto his back for a pin. The loss ended the IR sophomore’s season at 49-7.
“Jayvion also took a tough loss in the first round but fought back to finish in 8th place,” noted Windish. “Being able to recover from a setback like this shows his determination and perseverance, and we as coaches are really proud of him. Going 49-7 on the year, winning a Henlopen Conference Championship and placing in the state tournament are all outstanding accomplishments that he should be proud of.”
The other IR wrestler to make the state tournament was Evan Forjan. He came up on the short end of two tough decisions that ended his tournament run early. It was still an impressive season for the sophomore, as he finished with a 31-15 mark.
“Evan battled in both of his matches on Friday night,” Windish said. “He lost two close decisions to eventual state placers and made his opponents fight for every point. He had a great season, with over 30 wins, and really showed leadership skills in the practice room.”
Windish and the young Indians certainly have plenty to look forward to in the future, with an extremely young roster.
“For being as young as we were this season, we had a solid year, finishing 12-5,” Windish concluded. “We will have a great foundation to build off of for next year, with 13 of our 14 starters returning. With dedication to off-season wrestling and lifting, this core group of athletes could do very well next season.”