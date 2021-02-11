It was an extremely long bus ride on Monday, Feb. 8, for the Indian River High School wrestling program for just three contested matches, but in these uncertain times of COVID, athletes are often thankful just for the opportunity to have that bus ride.
That has been the sentiment across all schools and sports, regardless of the coach or player. So, the Indians loaded the buses for Wilmington on Feb. 8 to take on A.I. DuPont in a non-conference wrestling tilt that IR won, 54-22.
All told, the three contested matches, out of a possible 14, lasted just under 11 minutes, with 11 forfeits spread across the ledger. The Indians picked up eight of those forfeits individually, with both teams forfeiting once early in the match.
Of the contested matches, only Cole Windish picked up a victory for the Indians, with a pin of A.I.’s Derik Chupany in the first period at the 1:30 mark.
Samuel Lopez-Mendiola, James Esque, Angel Mora Salas, River Vickers, Bryce Rickabaugh, Jack Jestice, Cris Alvarado-Cruz and T.J. Burke all picked up wins by the forfeit route.
On Saturday, Feb. 6, the Indians had a little bit more time on the mats and were just as successful as they rolled to a 51-22 win over Delmar in a Henlopen Athletic Conference meeting.
Lopez-Mendiola, Esque, Cole Brickman and Vickers all took the easy forfeit route for their wins.
IR took five of the contested matches on Feb. 6, with four of those wins coming via pin.
Ian Shaubach (120) and Colin Hudson (132) got things going with their falls in the first period at 35 seconds and 1:53, respectively. Many forfeits and a couple wins by the Wildcats over the middleweights set the stage for IR to lock up the win in the uppers.
First came freshman Jaden Foskey, who made quick work of Nathan Ennis at 195, getting the slap in just over a minute.
Senior Alvarado-Cruz also took less time on the mat than he did warming up, as he rolled up Anthony Ennis in under a minute, at 57 seconds.
Burke capped things off with a workman-like 8-2 decision over Delmar’s Chance Wells for the final margin of victory.
“The lightweights did a good job of getting things rolling,” said IR head coach Jeff Windish of the matches on Saturday against Delmar. “Ian and Colin picked up two quick falls to get things going. Jayden, Cris and T.J. sealed the match with two pins and a decision. T.J.’s decision over Chance Wells was an important match and offered some redemption for his earlier loss to him.”
The Indians close out the regular season this week with matches at Concord (Wednesday, Feb. 10, after Coastal Point press time) and at Lake Forest (Saturday, Feb. 13).
While nothing has been confirmed officially by the DIAA, there are rumors that the state championships will be conducted over the course of three days at Cape Henlopen High School toward the end of the month, and possibly carrying over into the first week of March.
There will be no conference championship meet this season.
With the most recent update to the state’s emergency orders, it is looking more likely that the state championship meet could take place, but nothing for an event of this size has been officially approved at this point. It’s all just a matter of the logistics for the event being pieced together.
Once things are official, that information will be posted on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.