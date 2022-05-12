The Indian River High School boys’ tennis team briefly celebrated their South Division championship this week before competing in the 2022 Henlopen Conference Championship Tournament at Sea Colony’s tennis club near Bethany Beach.
The Indians, who finished with a 10-2 record, were presented with the conference’s division title trophy.
In addition, first-year head coach Neil Beahan received a plaque announcing his honor as the 2022 conference Coach of the Year before the conference matches began on Friday, May 6.
“The real story,” Beahan said of the Coach of the Year honor, “is the three senior singles players who ran the first two weeks of the season practicing on their own,” said Beahan. “They are extremely good tennis players. The old man just came in and reaped the rewards. This team is a tremendous group of very fine young men who are stellar academically and have been willing to learn so much tennis in a short period of time. Winning the Henlopen South Division was well-earned, and to have seeded players in four of the five categories for the Henlopen tournament was exceptional as well.”
All three of IR’s senior singles players had first-round byes before winning their quarterfinal matches and advancing to the semifinals.
Dane Shuart and Chris Sichina each defeated their Milford opponents, 6-2, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-3, respectively. Matt Engel defeated his Cape Henlopen rival 6-4, 6-3 on Friday, May 6.
Engel earned a bronze third-place medal by defeating his Smyrna rival, 7-5, 7-5 on Monday, May 9.
Shuart and Sichina each finished fourth on May 9. Sichina lost in the semifinals 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to Smyrna and 7-5, ret., to Sussex Academy in the battle for third spot. Shuart lost 6-3, 6-0 in the semis, and 6-0, 6-1 in competition for third place, both to Caesar Rodney student athletes.
In doubles play, sophomore Caleb Rodgers and senior Anthony Digirolamo lost their opening-round match, 6-2, 6-7 (as a result of a 10-8 tiebreaker), 6-1 to Smyrna. The team of juniors Nolan Vasil and Owen Andahazy had a bye in the first round before losing in the quarterfinal 6-3, 6-4 to Sussex Central.
Beahan said he was proud of his team’s fourth-place finish, just two points out of the second spot, at the conference tournament.
“Our doubles teams did show significant improvement throughout the year,” said Beahan. “One coach even noted that he was glad they played us earlier in the season. That speaks a lot when another coach offers that.
“As a coach, it means a great deal when other coaches offer unsolicited statements about the character of my team and their deportment, not to mention their ability,” Beahan added. “Our boys were competitive and gracious in victory and defeat. I will miss our seniors a great deal.”