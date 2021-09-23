It was probably to be expected that, with a new head coach and the loss of the program’s best player ever, the Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team would struggle a little bit at the start of the season.
And while those struggles have been evident with a 0-3 record to start the 2021 campaign, head coach Brigid Wolfgang said she has been pleased with the collective effort and attitude of her team as they look to rebuild the program.
“I was very happy with their efforts,” she said after the Indians’ season-opening 3-1 loss to Dover. “They are working very hard, and I am very pleased with their attitudes and willingness to get better every day.”
The Indians have also dropped matches to Lake Forest (3-1) and powerful Ursuline Academy (3-0) over the past week and a half. IR fell to the Spartans by scores of 22-25, 25-18, 19-25 and 21-25. Against Ursuline, the scores were 13-25, 17-25 and 20-25.
Junior Cam Ehlers has picked right up where she left off over the past two seasons, leading the team in assists, with 35 through the first three matches. She has also added 24 kills to her ledger, with 16 digs, 5 blocks and a pair of aces.
Nicole Norman — one of just a handful of seniors on the roster for IR — has had a strong start to the season for the Indians, with 34 assists, 19 digs, 15 kills, 5 aces and 3 blocks. Classmates Sia Diakos (14 kills, 3 aces, 18 digs and 4 assists) and Mya Mumford (8 kills and 6 blocks) have also figured into the mix.
Junior Scarlett Dunn also has been a key returning player for the Indians this year, and has turned in 6 kills, 2 aces, 7 blocks, 2 digs and 2 assists. Mya MacDonald (2 kills, 7 aces, 18 digs, 2 assists), Madison Geppi (12 kills, 7 digs) and Lily Hoban (3 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs, 3 assists) are three juniors who have played key roles so far this season.
The Indians were set to host Woodbridge on Thursday, Sept. 23, (after Coastal Point press time) looking to break into the win column. Results for the match will be available on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
Boys’ soccer
Indians continue flexing offensive muscle
Junior Jordan Illian and the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team have certainly poured on the goals over their past two games, flexing their proverbial offensive muscle in a pair of wins over Polytech (7-1) and Lake Forest (6-0).
Illian has tallied six goals through the first three games so far, including a hat trick in the win over Polytech on Monday, Sept. 13.
Against Poly, the Indians broke up a 1-1 tie at halftime with six second-half goals, to power past the Panthers. Sergio Parada Basurto, Luke Veirs, Dominic Delaney and Deny Cruz Bonilla each scored a goal, with Illian adding two more to his one from the first half.
The Indians held a 15-6 edge in shots, as well as a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks. Senior Reece Stone made five saves in the goal for IR.
In their shutout win over the Spartans, five different Indians figured into the scoring, continuing to show their balance on the offensive end of the pitch. Illian scored twice and assisted on two others. Connor Bird, Joseph Cordoba Serna, Dominic Delaney and Luke Veirs also scored goals for IR. Deny Cruz Bonilla recorded a pair of assists, with Blake Morgan also getting credit for a helper.
The Indians controlled the ball for much of the game and were able to produce 24 shots to the Spartans’ 6. IR also was able to earn three corner-kick chances. Stone (two saves) and freshman Kai Kelley (one save) combined on the shutout.
IR was set to host Seaford on Thursday, Sept. 23, (after Coastal Point press time) in a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division tilt against the Blue Jays, who come into the contest with a 1-3 mark on the season which includes three straight losses after a season-opening win.
Cross-country
Crandell cruises to quad meet win
Sophomore Brynn Crandell raced out to a big lead and cruised throughout, en route to an individual win in the Indians’ quad-meet season-opener against Cape Henlopen, Sussex Academy and Sussex Tech.
Crandell’s time of 19:01 was more than two minutes faster than that of Cape Henlopen’s Katie Coleman, who came in at second place at 21:12. Tech’s Arina Varatto (21:16) and Alicia Guajardo (21:52) were third and fourth, respectively, with Sussex Academy’s Sadie Tunnell rounding out the top five, at 22:22. IR’s Heather Smyth was 16th with her time of 24:02, and teammate Lilah Hanley was 20th at 26:10.
The Indians fell in the head-to-head scorings for all three meets, by scores of 41-20 to Cape, 42-20 to Sussex Academy and 35-25 to Tech.
On the boys’ side of things, the Indians were able to pull out one of the three matchups in the quad meet, taking down Sussex Academy 24-33. They came up short against Tech (31-26) and Cape (40-19).
The top finisher for the Indians was Chase Sims, who crossed the line in second place with a time of 17:07. Cape’s Ryan Baker won the race at 16:42. Shane Hall was 13th with his time of 21:00, while Drew Barthelmess was 15th (21:28), Alex Arnold 16th (21:32), Creuz Bautista 19th (21:53) and Gabe Clark 20th (21:58).
The Indians will host Lake Forest on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m. in their next meet, before heading out for the Salesianum Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2.