Indian River High School girls’ soccer seniors Izzy Binko, left, and Sia Diakos, right, flank their coach Steve Kilby, center, following the Indians’ 1-0 setback in the DIAA Division II state semifinal game. Both Binko and Diakos were named to the All-State First Team for their efforts this season. Binko was also named to the Coaches’ Top XI team and was a Regional All-American. Junior Hannah Bird (not pictured) was recognized with All-State Second Team honors.