With two of the best players in the state leading the charge, the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team won its way to the DIAA Division II state semifinals after nearly two months of unbeaten play.
It was just one step short of their ultimate goal, as they had already accomplished the first two parts of their team goals set at the beginning of the season: a Henlopen Athletic Conference (HAC) South Division championship and HAC conference championship.
But the Indians ran into a strong opponent in the semifinals — perennial state power Caravel — and came up one game short of a berth in the state championship game following a 1-0 setback to the Buccaneers on Thursday, May 27, at Caravel Academy’s home field.
Caravel senior Caitlin St. Leger was able to slide a shot just out of the reach of IR goalie Alex Davidson, into the right side of the goal, for the lone goal of the game. St. Leger’s shot came off a pass from Gabriella Marte.
“You know, this team has so much heart, and I am so proud of them,” IR head coach Steve Kilby said after the game. “They battled until the last second of this game. They battled in every game we’ve been in this season. We started off a little rough with Smyrna, and we came back in that game to score three goals. They don’t quit, and you can’t help but love a team like that.”
The Indians had very few opportunities, as Caravel’s game plan was very clear — don’t let Izzy Binko or Sia Diakos beat them. Every time either one of the Indians’ All-State players touched the ball, there were two or three — and even sometimes four — Buccaneers surrounding them.
Binko’s best shot of the game came in the third quarter, when she displayed some nifty footwork and dribbled the ball through a host of Caravel defenders before drilling a shot that hit off the inside part of the left post and caromed away out of play.
“Izzy and Sia are, you know, irreplaceable,” Kilby continued. “They’ve been a dynamic duo for us for four years. We’re gonna have to find goals on our team next year somehow.”
For Binko, to be oh-so-close to getting her team on the board, only to have it bounce off the post was certainly disappointing.
“We started off the season after coming off the year of not playing together,” because of COVID, “and we really started to put it all together and really bond,” an emotional Binko said afterwards. “We knew Caravel was going to be a good competitor, and I think we really came together this season. We did a lot of things that hadn’t been done before … beating CR (Caesar Rodney), winning the conference championship against them. It was a great team, and I really had a lot of fun playing. Definitely would have loved to win this one, but unfortunately we came up short.”
Like Binko, Diakos was sad to see her IR career come to a close so close to their goal of playing for a state title.
“We had a great season,” Diakos said. “We did very good. This was the best season we’ve had my whole high school career. I wish we could have gone further, but we played our best and really tried. It’s unfortunate how it ended, but the girls will be good next year.”
The Buccaneers would go on to win the DIAA Division II state championship with a 3-2 decision over St. Mark’s on Tuesday, June 1. It is the program’s sixth girls’ soccer state title.
In the DIAA Division I Girls Soccer state final, Padua Academy scored the go-ahead goal with just two minutes left in the game, to post a 2-1 win over Henlopen Athletic Conference entry Smyrna in the earlier game on Tuesday.