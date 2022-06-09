Four Indian River High School track-and-field student athletes successfully competed and showcased their abilities at the 2022 Rod Lambert Meet of Champions.
The meet, which was held at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington on Wednesday, May 25, brought together the top running, jumping and throwing performers from the May 20-21 DIAA Division 1 and Division 2 state track meet, held in Dover.
The Meet of Champions is named in memory of Rod Lambert, a legendary track-and-field and cross-country student-athlete at Mount Pleasant High School, and later head coach at Padua Academy. Lambert, who was also the state cross-country and track-and-field historian, was inducted into the Delaware Track & Field Hall of Fame in 1994. He died in 2017 at the age of 75.
For the Indians, freshman Cole Brickman finished third, with a time of 15.10, in the 110-meter run. Junior Ashton Stephens finished sixth, with a time of 11.31, in the 100-meter dash. Junior Hayden Hall tied for sixth in the pole vault, with a height of 11 feet. Junior Chase Sims finished eighth in the 1600-meter run, with a time of 4:37.63.
The Indians completed the 2022 track-and-field season with a record of 5-1. Four Indians’ student athletes set new school records.
Brickman set a new mark with a time of 14.68 in the 110-meter hurdles. Sims set a new record with a time of 10:24.11 in the 3200-meter run. Sophomore Lilly Johnson holds the new record for the discus throw at 81 feet, 1 inch. Hall set three new marks, for the pole vault (12 feet), long jump (23 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (42 feet, 0.5 inches).