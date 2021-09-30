The Indian River football team (1-1-0) will host area rival Seaford High (2-0-0), in a key matchup that will have enormous playoff implications, this Friday night, with a 7 p.m. opening kickoff at Indian River High School Stadium. The Blue Jays are part of the Seaford School District.
The Blue Jays have won two games on the road, defeating Southern High of Maryland 25-17 on Sept. 3, and handling Division 1A, District 2, rival Polytech, 33-18 last Friday. The Blue Jays’ home opener, which was to take place Sept. 10 against Tower Hill School (from Division 2A, District 2), was postponed.
Indian River’s scheduled game at Brandywine last Friday night was canceled due to medical reasons — “COVID-19 in particular,” according to IR head football coach Phil Townsend. The Indians were coming off an impressive 31-0 victory over Division 1A, District 2, rival Odessa on Sept. 17.
Because both teams are in Division 1A, District 2, the result will count toward potential playoff eligibility.
For ticket information, visit the Indian River High School Athletics website at indians-sports.com.
The game will be broadcast live via streaming video (a subscription is required) on the NFHS network at www.nfhsnetwork.com.
- IRHS head football coach Phil Townsend on the Indians entering this week’s game: “As of now, we will have enough players [available to play] by midweek [at the latest]. I think the kids are so upset about missing last week’s game. They want to dive back into district play. We’re getting into the meat of our season, and the kids are hungry to play these district games and get the wins. Hey, this is what we’ve been practicing so hard for since Aug. 16. These district games will determine whether or not we will qualify for the post-season.”
- Townsend on the Seaford Blue Jays entering this week’s game: “Seaford is a smaller team, like ourselves, with a lot of guys who play [on offense and defense]. They are very well-coached, and this should be a very good game. The key is they are not one-dimensional. They can run and they can pass the ball, so we have to be prepared to stop both parts of their attack this week.”