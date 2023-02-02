A pinfall is about a good as it can get in the sport of wrestling. The Indian River High School grapplers picked up five of said pinfalls en route to a big 45-27 win over visiting Sussex Tech last Saturday, Jan. 28, as part of a tri-meet that also included Concord High School.
Jayvion Chandler, Jack Jestice, Clayton Cifuentes, Davis Watson and Terrell Lewis all got their wins by virtue of the referee’s slap of the mat in fairly quick order, to give the Indians an initial 30-0 lead that the Ravens were never able to recover from.
Tyler McManus and Kyree Knight also registered pins for the Indians, with Angel Mora Salas earning an 8-1 decision for the remaining IR points.
Against Concord, the Indians used four forfeits, five pins and a pair of decisions to post a 60-18 win. The pair of victories ran the IR record to 6-3 overall in duals this year.
The IR pins against Concord came from McManus, Steven Mayfield, Evan Forjan, Mora Salas and Alex Butts, while the forfeits were awarded to Cifuentes, Samuel Lopez-Mendiola, Hunter Bluto and Jestice. Knight registered a 9-2 decision, while Chandler was able to persevere through for a 7-4 win.
The Indians were to host Red Lion Christian Academy on Thursday, Feb. 2, before traveling up to Pennsylvania for a dual tournament this weekend.
Swimming IR girls pick up pair of wins in pool
The Indian River High School girls’ swimming team posted impressive 70-23 and 81-12 wins over Delmarva Christian and Dover, respectively, on Monday, Jan. 31. It was Senior Night for the IR swimmers, including Jordan Gonzalez and Isabella Scharp on the girls’ side, and for the boys, Gabe Clark, Max Forrey, Marcos Gonzalez, Shane Hall, Evan Peterson and Themo Rigakos.
The quartet of Heather Smyth, Lilah Hanley, Elyse Moore and Gonzalez were victorious in the 200 medley relay to get things going for IR, with a time of 2:14.27.
Scharp was a double winner in individual events, cruising to a win in the 200 free with her time of 2:11.26, while adding a first in the 100 free at 1:00.68. Hanley turned in a first-place finish in the 200 IM event at 2:48.04. Gonzalez added an individual win as well in the 50 free, in :28.53. She also won the 100 back event in 1:12.15. Brynn Crandell was lights-out in the 500 free with a time of 6:15.77.
The Indians were winners in the other two relays as well, with the same four swimmers — Leila Hernandez Sandoval, Scharp, Gonzalez and Crandell — each turning in winning legs in the 200 and 400 free relays, with respective times of 1:54.95 and 4:18.73.
All told, the IR girls won all but two events in the meet and now have an overall dual-meet record of 8-3 on the season.
No scores or results for the boys’ team were posted as of Coastal Point press time this week.