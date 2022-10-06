Chase Sims and Brynn Crandell each won for their respective Indian River High School cross-country teams in a quad-meet hosted on the IR campus last week.
Sims, a senior, clocked in with a 16:42.9 to win the boys’ race, nearly a minute and a half ahead of Ian Hayes from Woodbridge. IR teammate Chase Donnelly was third with his time of 18:40.5, to give the Indians two of the top three spots enroute to the sweep of the meet.
The Indians defeated Delmar (15-56), First State Military Academy (23-34), Laurel (17-41), Seaford (16-43) and Woodbridge (19-40) to sweep the event. They are now 6-2 overall on the season.
Other Indians in the Top 10 included sophomore Gavin Harrell (19:29.4) and senior Marcos Gonzalez (19:48.7).
In the girls’ race, juniors Brynn Crandell and Heather Smyth finished 1 and 2 in the standings, with Crandell posting an 18:52.4 for the win. Smyth followed, at 24:08.4, to take second.
Three other IR girls crossed in the Top 10, with freshman Leila Hernandez Sandoval placing 6th (24:55.2), junior Lilah Hanley finishing 7th (25:22.8) and sophomore Stella Yanek finishing in 9th (25:32.8).
The Indians defeated Delmar (15-45), Laurel (18-37), Seaford (18-38) and Woodbridge (15-50), for the sweep. They are now 5-2 overall on the season.
IR was scheduled to participate in the Tidewater Classic at Winter Place Park in Maryland, which was being hosted by Worcester Prep, on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Results from the meet were not available by Coastal Point press time this week.
Boys’ soccer
Indians shutout Delmar to stay unbeaten
Five different players scored goals for the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team in their last completed contest — before the torrential rains postponed their most recent match — a 5-0 win over Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rival Delmar.
Sophomore Leonardo Chester recorded the first goal of the contest, at 13:26 of the first half, with senior Jordan Illian getting the first of his three assists in the contest. Senior Caleb Galbreath made it 2-0 at 15:54 (Illian assist), and sophomore Brian Cordoba-Ortega rounded out the first-half scoring with his goal at 39:34 (Illian assist).
It was more of the same in the second half as senior Connor Bird took a pass from Galbreath and found the back of the net in the 47th minute, to make it 4-0. Then, senior Evan Peterson converted a penalty-kick chance in the 75th minute for the final score of the match.
IR held a 22-12 advantage in shots for the contest, while Delmar actually picked up more corner-kick chances, at 12-10. The Indians’ Kai Kelley made 12 saves to earn another clean-sheet win.
The Indians stood at 5-0-1 on the season, with matches against Delmarva Christian (Friday, Oct. 7) and Sussex Central (Tuesday, Oct. 11) to play before a road showdown with HAC rival Cape Henlopen, which recently lost their first match of the season, 1-0 to Smyrna, on Tuesday, Oct. 18. That is the same Cape Henlopen team that former, longtime head coach Steve Kilby is now helping as an assistant to his son Patrick.
Field hockey
Hall scores lone IR goal in loss to Delmar
Senior Kinsley Hall scored the lone goal in the Indian River High School field hockey team’s most recent contest, a loss to perennial powerhouse Delmar last week. Hall’s goal came as time expired at the end of the first half, to give her a team-high six goals for the season.
The loss dropped the Indians to 3-5 overall, but they have the two most dominant field hockey programs in the state in their rearview mirror and have plenty of good opportunities ahead to add to their win total.