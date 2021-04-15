The Indian River High School golf team has been off to a blistering start on the links. Following another tri-meet sweep on Tuesday, April 13, their record now stood at 5-0.
Zach Lingenfelter carded a match-best 46 on April 13 to lead the way for the Indians, who took down Lake Forest (210-274) and Delmarva Christian (210-218) for the wins. Willem Lambertson posted the second-best score of the day for IR, with a 48.
“We had a good day,” said IR head coach Billy Wingate. “The team is coming together. Zach and Willem are consistently in the 40s, and Evan Carpenter is showing much improvement also. The Clark brothers,” he added of Gabe and Christian Clark, “and Quinn Gonzalez are stepping up as well. We still need to knock some strokes off, and we will as the season goes on. I am happy with our start and hope it continues.”
Carpenter’s 53 was a big advantage for the Indians as well, as his score was better than the top finisher for Lake Forest. Gabe Clark shot a 63, Christian Clark a 64, and Gonzalez rounded out the Indians’ lineup with a 65.
The match was played at Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club over the back nine holes, with a par of 36.
Delmarva Christian’s Annika McCullough was the top finisher for the Royals, with a 50, followed by Chase Wilson (53), Lance McQuay (57), Joel Evans (58), Daniel Genga (58) and Justin Boyer (61).
Delmarva Christian picked up the split with a 218-274 victory over the Spartans. Nolan Ledford had the best score of the day for Lake Forest, with a 60.
The Indians are off until Thursday, April 22, when they will travel to Dover to take on the Senators at the Maple Dale Country Club. Results will be available on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
Girls’ lacrosse
Indians 16, Lake Forest 1
It was just the performance head coach Cat Roselli was looking for from her Indian River High School girls’ lacrosse team — a statement performance.
The Indians scored 12 first-half goals en route to a 16-1 thumping of Lake Forest on Monday, April 12. Seven different players scored for IR in the rout as they picked up their first win of the season.
Senior Drew Szlasa led all scorers with four goals in the win, to go along with an assist. Kylie Harris and Morgan McGee each added a hat trick in the offensive onslaught over the Spartans. McGee also added a pair of assists, with Kylie Harris tallying one helper.
Sophomore Samantha Teoli scored her first career goal for the Indians. Emma Ruley and Madeline Harris both scored a pair of goals, with Kylie Kirschner contributing a solo tally and an assist.
The Indians outshot their guests 22-6 in the game, and senior goalie Allyson Clark made five saves for the win.
IR hosted Milford on Wednesday, April 14, and Sussex Academy on Friday, April 16, in a pair of Henlopen Athletic Conference contests. Results can be found on our Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
Boys’ lacrosse
Caesar Rodney 13, Indians 10
The Indians had a strong second half after falling behind in the first, but eventually ran out of time in their comeback effort, losing to the Riders last Saturday, April 10.
Reece Stone led the Indians with a game-high four goals and added a pair of assists, while Ben Spencer tallied three goals with an assist. Ryan Furman chipped in with two goals, and Bennett White added a solo score to the effort.
The Indians fell behind 3-1 in the first quarter, and their deficit grew to 8-3 at the halftime break. CR increased their lead to 12-5 as the game headed into the final quarter. IR would out-score their hosts 5-1 but simply ran out of gas and time.
Max Forrey had a pair of helpers for IR with Evan Peterson also getting credit for an assist. The Indians had 36 shots in the game overall. Gavin Danieri made 20 saves between the pipes for the Indians.
IR was scheduled to visit Henlopen Athletic Conference rival Lake Forest on Wednesday, April 14 (after Coastal Point press time), followed by a rematch with HAC South Division foe Sussex Academy on Friday, April 16. Results will be available on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
Girls’ soccer
Indians 4, Cape Henlopen 1
Seniors Izzy Binko and Sia Diakos both scored and assisted on each other’s goals in the first half of the Indians’ 4-1 win over Cape Henlopen on Monday, April 12.
Sophomore Bella Scurci picked up her second goal of the season off an assist from Madison Tipton in the second half. The Indians also were credited with an own-goal when a Vikings player redirected a shot past their own goalie.
IR outshot the Vikings 20-3 in the match, and registered two corner kicks, while Cape had none. Freshman goalkeeper Alexandria Davis made two saves in the contest.
It was the second straight win for the Indians, and now puts them above the .500 mark for the season at 3-2. They were set to hit the road for a HAC South Division tilt with Seaford on Thursday, April 15, after Coastal Point press time. Results will be available on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
Tennis
Indians split with Smyrna on the courts
The Indian River High School boys’ tennis team ran its record to 2-0 on the season following a narrow 3-2 decision over Smyrna on Tuesday, April 13.
After dropping the first two highly-contested singles matches, the Indians battled back to take the win at third singles, as well as the two doubles contests.
Dane Shuart blanked his opponent at third singles, 6-0, 6-0, to get the comeback going for IR. Then Matt Engel and Connor Bird fought off their opponents at first doubles, 7-5, 6-2, to even the match. Bird was filling in for Blake Morgan, who was out of the match last-minute, due to illness.
At second doubles, the duo of Caleb Galbreath and Tristen Hood cruised to an easy 6-2, 6-0 win to clinch the match overall for the Indians and keep them unbeaten through two matches.
At first singles, Chris Sichina dropped a hard-fought match, 6-3, 6-4, while Josh Bird suffered a similar fate in his battle at second singles, 6-2, 6-3.
For the girls, Nicole Norman was the lone winner for the Indians as they fell to Smyrna, 4-1.
Norman took the first set against the Eagles’ Veronica Poole, 6-2, but dropped the second, 4-6. In the tiebreak set, Norman seized control of the match, winning 7-3.
Both the boys and girls were set to return to the courts on Thursday, April 15, (after Coastal Point press time) traveling to Seaford for a HAC matchup with the Blue Jays. They will then head to Milford on Friday, April 16, for another conference tilt with the Bucs. Results will be available on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.